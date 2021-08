Details regarding the Amazon Lord of the Rings series have been kept under strict lock and key. Released plot details have been kept to a minimum, and there have even been reports that a false show was being filmed on fake sets to distract potential spies. All fans know is that the series will cover the Second Age of Middle Earth. Considering the amount of money being poured into the show, Amazon’s caution is downright reasonable. However, one major character from J.R.R. Tolkien’s account of the Second Age is rumored to be missing from the first season - and it’s a name fans are sure to recognize.