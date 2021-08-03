Cooking With Paris Is Anti-Aspirational Food Television

Paris Hilton is experiencing something of a renaissance within our pop culture, one some fans have been waiting on for nearly 15 years. There was always more to her than initially met the eye, and in the intervening time between her aughts party-girl infamy and our nascent social reckoning with how we treated women back then, Hilton has quietly worked her ass off, amassing a multimillion-dollar business and becoming an activist for abusive residential programs for teens. In her rebirth as a beloved icon, Hilton’s latest endeavor is her new “cooking” show on Netflix (scare quotes theirs), Cooking With Paris, and she brings along some of her best pals, including Kim Kardashian, to craft masterpieces in the kitchen — or at least, they’ll try.