Cooking With Paris Is Anti-Aspirational Food Television
Ever since Julia Child first braised boeuf bourguignonne for public-TV audiences in 1963, American cooking shows have rooted their instruction in an illusion of ease. Of course you can cook. Anyone can cook! All you do is follow the steps. The hosts — famous chefs, chefs who might be famous, famous non-chefs like Selena Gomez — prepare aspirational meals with aspirationally little effort, using an aspirational number of clean bowls. The promise of food television is that you can become like them. We are all in this together, cooking shows promise. We are all just one tutorial away from living in a crisp East Hampton villa with our doting husband Jeffrey.www.grubstreet.com
Comments / 0