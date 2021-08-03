Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaufort County, NC

Flash Flood Watch issued for Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, East Carteret, Greene by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 14:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Onslow; Duplin; East Carteret; Greene; Hatteras Island; Inland Onslow; Jones; Lenoir; Mainland Dare; Mainland Hyde; Martin; Northern Craven; Northern Outer Banks; Ocracoke Island; Pamlico; Pitt; Southern Craven; Tyrrell; Washington; West Carteret FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of eastern North Carolina, including the following areas, Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, East Carteret, Greene, Hatteras Island, Inland Onslow, Jones, Lenoir, Mainland Dare, Mainland Hyde, Martin, Northern Craven, Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island, Pamlico, Pitt, Southern Craven, Tyrrell, Washington and West Carteret. * Through Thursday evening. * A stalled front will remain near or over Eastern North Carolina for the majority of the upcoming week. At the same time a series of disturbances will move along this front and will bring periods of heavy rain to the area. Rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches are expected inland, with 6 to 10 inches along the coast. Isolated higher totals are possible. The heaviest rain is expected along the coast. The soil in our area is already saturated in many locations, with some areas receiving 3 to 5 inches of rain just a few days ago. * Heavy rain will continue to overspread the area through this evening and has the potential to produce flash flooding and flooding of low lying areas and inundation resulting in impacted travel.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hyde County, NC
County
Pitt County, NC
City
Beaufort, NC
State
Washington State
County
Tyrrell County, NC
County
Duplin County, NC
County
Onslow County, NC
County
Greene County, NC
County
Washington County, NC
State
North Carolina State
County
Lenoir County, NC
County
Martin County, NC
County
Carteret County, NC
City
Washington, NC
County
Dare County, NC
County
Jones County, NC
County
Beaufort County, NC
City
Lenoir, NC
County
Pamlico County, NC
County
Craven County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Coastal Onslow#Inland Onslow#Pamlico#Southern Craven
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Nantucket, MAweather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Dukes, Nantucket, Southern Bristol by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Dukes; Nantucket; Southern Bristol HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Southern Bristol MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Washington RI, Newport RI and Block Island RI Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Dixie County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dixie, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 23:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon. Target Area: Dixie; Taylor The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Steinhatchee River near Steinhatchee (US 19) affecting Taylor and Dixie Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Steinhatchee River near Steinhatchee (US 19). * Until further notice. * At 10:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 23.1 feet. * Flood stage is 19.5 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 PM EDT Thursday was 23.1 feet. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Water has flooded all of River Road NE and Ancient Oaks private roads up to 3 feet deep in some areas. All houses and mobile homes now have water flowing underneath. Water is also flooding property and is under some houses on Cooey Island near Palm Street NE.
Dixie County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 15:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Coastal Taylor; Inland Dixie; Inland Taylor; Lafayette FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of Big Bend Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Taylor, and Lafayette. * Through Friday afternoon * Showers and thunderstorms will continue to move across the Southeast Florida Big Bend through this evening. Additional rainfall of around 2 to 4 inches is forecast. In particular, isolated higher amounts of 4 to 6 inches are possible. Heavy rainfall rates during a short period of time over already saturated ground will continue the threat of flash flooding.
Columbia County, FLweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Nassau, Northern Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 03:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Nassau; Northern Columbia FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Florida and southeast Georgia, including the following areas, in Florida, Baker, Bradford, Coastal Duval, Coastal Nassau, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Clay, Gilchrist, Inland Nassau, Northern Columbia, South Central Duval, Southern Columbia, Suwannee, Trout River, Union, Western Alachua, Western Clay and Western Duval. In southeast Georgia, Coastal Camden, Inland Camden, Northeastern Charlton, Southern Ware and Western Charlton. * Through this evening. * The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Flood Watch for portions of northeast Florida and southeast Georgia with additional heavy rainfall of 2 to 4 inches forecast, which may lead to flooding. Isolated amounts of around 5 inches are possible.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 14:37:00 SST Expires: 2021-08-06 02:45:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM OVERNIGHT THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for all islands of American Samoa * Through Friday * Satellite imagery shows heavy rainfall moving towards American Samoa. The atmospheric conditions are forecast for tonight Nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa Ofisa o le Tau Pago Pago AS 227 Aoauli Aso Tofi Aukuso 5 2021 Ua iai nei se * Nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * Seia oo i le Aso Faraile * Mafuaaga mo lenei nofo vaavaaia FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O le uiga o le nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa pe afai o le a oo mai tulaga louloua o le tau e mafai ai ona faatupulaia ni sologa mai mauga poo eleele...pe mafua ai fo`i tafega ma lologa. E tatau on tapena ma faalogologo i le letio mo tala o le tau ae maise pe a iai se faailo mo lapataiga mo tafega ma lologa.
Alachua County, FLweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Bradford, Eastern Alachua, Gilchrist, Northern Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 15:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bradford; Eastern Alachua; Gilchrist; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Union; Western Alachua FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of northern Florida, including the following areas, Bradford, Eastern Alachua, Gilchrist, Northern Columbia, Southern Columbia, Suwannee, Union and Western Alachua. * Through this evening. * The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Flood Watch for portions of northeast Florida. Heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is forecast Today, which may lead to flooding.
Atascosa County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Atascosa, Frio by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 21:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Atascosa; Frio The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Atascosa County in south central Texas Southeastern Frio County in south central Texas * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 946 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area generally along FM 1582 and SH 97 near and west of Hindes. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. This area had 3 to 5 inches of rain this morning and runoff will become more rapid. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hindes. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Prince Of Wales-hyder Census Area, AKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 19:10:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-08-06 19:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area; Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island; Misty Fjords; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area; Southern Inner Channels; Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway Heavy Rain Next Week for Panhandle Confidence is increasing in a series of storms bringing heavy rain to the panhandle beginning late Sunday and lasting through the week. Periods of heavy rain are increasingly likely, though the exact times and locations are still uncertain. Chances for a significant heavy rain event are higher for the northern and central panhandle, but we cannot rule out heavy rain for the south. There could be some flooding impacts with this event, but confidence is currently low. Please monitor weather forecasts for additional information about this series of storms.
Adair County, IAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Audubon, Carroll, Cass, Crawford, Dallas, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 00:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Adair; Audubon; Carroll; Cass; Crawford; Dallas; Greene; Guthrie Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Greene, northern Cass, Guthrie, Audubon, southeastern Crawford, southern Carroll, northwestern Dallas and northwestern Adair Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1223 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Glidden to 7 miles south of Carroll to near Irwin. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. The Denison Airport reported a gust to 48 mph around midnight. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Coon Rapids around 1235 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Jefferson, Audubon, Guthrie Center, Lake Panorama and Panora. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 50 and 84. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Dakota County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dakota, Goodhue, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 09:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dakota; Goodhue; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Dakota, north central Goodhue, southern Washington and central Pierce Counties through 1245 AM CDT At 1139 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near River Falls to near Prescott to near Cottage Grove. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ellsworth. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Dakota County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dakota by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 00:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 00:55:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dakota THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN WOODBURY AND SOUTHEASTERN DAKOTA COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

Comments / 0

Community Policy