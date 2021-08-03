Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Stars Of The Suicide Squad React To The Call For An "Ayer Cut" Of The Original

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Warner Bros. released the so-called Snyder Cut of Zack Snyder's Justice League, some wondered if the film studio would do the same for David Ayer's Suicide Squad. While it was a box office juggernaut, the film flopped with critics, and Ayer himself has recently said, "the studio cut is not my movie." With The Suicide Squad opening in theaters this Friday, Variety asked members of the cast, and producer Charles Roven, about the possibility of an "Ayer Cut" of Suicide Squad.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Roven
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
James Gunn
Person
John Cena
Person
Joel Kinnaman
Person
David Ayer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suicide Squad#Justice League#The Ayer Cut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Here's Why Will Smith's Deadshot Didn't Return in The Suicide Squad

In another universe not far removed from the one we're living in, Will Smith's Deadshot could have been in The Suicide Squad. It just didn't pan out. This comes from the movie's producer, Peter Safran, who reveals that there were discussions to bring the actor back for director James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy latest entry in the franchise.
MoviesCollider

‘The Suicide Squad’ Will Be Streaming on HBO Max Earlier Than Expected

This week marks the release of writer/director James Gunn’s highly anticipated DC Films debut The Suicide Squad, but the film is hitting both movie theaters and HBO Max earlier than expected. Like with all of Warner Bros.’ 2021 movies, The Suicide Squad is being released in theaters and on HBO Max at the same time – although it will only be streaming on HBO Max for 31 days, and only for those who subscribe to the ad-free version of HBO Max (which is $14.99). But in contrast to other releases like Godzilla vs. Kong and Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Suicide Squad is getting an “early preview” release both in theaters and on HBO Max this Thursday evening.
MoviesGamespot

The Suicide Squad Stars Plays WOULD YOU RATHER

The stars of The Suicide Squad play “Would You Rather” with questions inspired by the Suicide Squad Universe. Which Suicide Squad member should get their own solo movie? Who would you rather have with you in a zombie apocalypse: Ratcatcher 2 or Rick Flagg? See what John Cena, James Gunn, Joel Kinnaman, Daniela Melchior, Mayling Ng, Alice Braga, Nathan Fillion and Flula Borg had to say. The Suicide Squad hits theaters & HBO Max Aug 6.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn Reacts To The Suicide Squad’s Rotten Tomatoes Score

At the time of writing, James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad boasts a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes from over 90 reviews and counting, which is good enough to make it the highest-rated installment in DCEU history. Wonder Woman set the benchmark four years ago with 93%, followed by Shazam!‘s 91%, but the rest of the franchise’s output hasn’t even managed to crack 80% on the aggregation site.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

David Ayer says he’ll no longer speak publicly about Suicide Squad

With James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad beginning its international rollout this weekend, filmmaker David Ayer has taken to social media to release a lengthy statement – apparently his final word – on 2016’s original Suicide Squad. Ayer reiterates his past comments that he believes he “made something amazing” with the...
MoviesIGN

David Ayer Shares a Personal Story and Insight on Full Suicide Squad Cut

Ahead of the release for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, some have brought up David Ayer’s 2016 Suicide Squad as a comparison. However, Ayer has maintained that the theatrical release of Suicide Squad is not his vision for the movie and in a lengthy, passionate statement he shared some details about his director’s cut and why he will continue to work as a director despite setbacks.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

David Ayer spoke honestly about Suicide Squad

With the version of James Gunn around the corner, David Ayer wanted to talk about his Suicide Squad and tell his story with total sincerity. Since it was announced that James Gunn would carry out a new version of the story, everyone is eager to see his Suicide Squad. This film will be released on August 6, and will try to surprise us with a much bloodier and funnier version. Of course, many viewers and critics began to compare this version with the tape that David Ayer released a few years ago.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Revisiting David Ayer’s Suicide Squad Five Years Later

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is now in cinemas, but one way or another it likely wouldn’t exist without the release of 2016’s David Ayer-directed Suicide Squad. Despite pulling in a commendable $746.8 million worldwide, Ayer’s film was widely dunked-on by critics and received indifferently by audiences, with many dubbing it one of the worst films in the entire DC Extended Universe.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Margot Robbie would love to see the Suicide Squad Yesterday Cut

Just as fans clamored for the Justice League Snyer Cut, there are those who are asking the same for David Ayer’s Suicide Squad. The Suicide Squad premieres in some ideas and we can see James Gunn’s plans to reshape the way fans saw some DC Comics villains introduced in the movie Task Force X directed by David Ayer.
MoviesPosted by
Dallas Weekly

‘The Suicide Squad’ Lets James Gunn Take Another Shot at DC’s Team of Super-villains

(CNN) — “The Suicide Squad” is a rather ironic title for a do-over, but that’s what DC and Warner Bros. have essentially done, taking another stab at the team of super-villains five years after a prior effort. On the plus side, writer-director James Gunn’s movie is superior to its predecessor on most every level. Balancing that, the R-rated mayhem becomes a trifle numbing, blunting the overall effect.
MoviesTelegraph

The Suicide Squad, review: a riotous reboot that has the original film for breakfast

If at first you don’t succeed, reboot, reboot, reboot. In 2016, the superhero movie sunk to a new and soul-crushingly desolate nadir in Suicide Squad, a smirking adaptation of a niche DC series about a black ops unit crewed by minor villains. David Ayer’s film was one of those bizarre anomalies of the modern blockbuster age: an enormous commercial hit that no one seemed to like. And, to be clear, not just critics – in the UK, its second weekend’s box-office takings were barely a third of the first’s, which suggests the word-of-mouth fell some way short of rhapsodic.
MoviesPosted by
Y105

David Ayer Describes His ‘Suicide Squad’ Director’s Cut in Passionate Letter

The first reviews of The Suicide Squad differ on some finer points but largely agree about one key element: It’s far better than the first Suicide Squad movie. (Mine certainly does.) The reason for the first film’s failure, though, is not a settled matter. It was directed by David Ayer, but the final version of the movie that played in theaters was reportedly guided by the studio executives (and possibly even cut by the people who made Suicide Squad’s trailers).
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Will Margot Robbie leave DC after the Suicide Squad?

Despite thousands of positive comments, actress Margot Robbie could leave the DC Extended Universe after her participation already filmed in The Suicide Squad. If there is any truth in Hollywood, is that nothing is ever certain. The Suicide Squad, the next big promise of DC Y Warner Bros. It is already in theaters, but apparently not everything is rosy around the production. The latter could disconcert many, as the film has only been preceded by incredible comments … Although … Will everyone think the same?

Comments / 0

Community Policy