Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

With an eye on the future, Angels planning youth movement for rest of season

By Jack Harris
Posted by 
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15glsj_0bGbToms00
Angels pitcher Chris Rodriguez made his first MLB start Monday against the Texas Rangers. (Tony Gutierrez / Associated Press)

During July, Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani was the American League player of the month.

Closer Raisel Iglesias was the AL reliever of the month.

And Alex Cobb, Patrick Sandoval and Ohtani all ranked in the top 10 of AL starters (minimum 20 innings pitched) in ERA.

They were the kind of individual performances that could have lifted the club back into the thick of the playoff race, a timely combination of star power and standout pitching that had been missing earlier in the season.

But, the Angels couldn’t capitalize. Their bats went cold. Injuries to key players up and down the roster — most notably Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon — finally caught up with them. And instead of making a dent in their deficit in the standings, they went just 13-11 and remained on the fringes of contention.

The Angels still might not have acted like all-out sellers at the trade deadline, and players and coaches in the clubhouse might continue to maintain a belief they can get back in the hunt.

But, at 52-54 and 7 ½ games out of a wild-card spot following a Monday loss to the Texas Rangers, their best chance at a late-season turnaround has likely already passed.

And over the first two days of August, the club quickly began to reset its sights on figuring out the long-term future.

After top pitching prospect Reid Detmers made his MLB debut Sunday, the Angels’ sudden youth movement continued Monday. Pitcher Chris Rodriguez was recalled to make his first major-league start. Outfielder Jo Adell was also called up for the first time this season.

“We’re at that point organizationally right now, it’s the right time to give opportunities to young players like this,” manager Joe Maddon said before Monday’s game, before Adell’s recall had even been officially announced.

Maddon quickly reiterated that the moves weren’t a sign the Angels are conceding the season, insisting that “we believe these young guys are ready to play here and be part of a winning environment.”

But their recent roster moves — which has also included bigger roles in the last month for outfielder Brandon Marsh, pitchers José Suarez and Jaime Barria, and others — are also creating something of an audition period, giving the team an extended look at promising players on the cusp of the majors.

“It’s very important for us going into the offseason,” Maddon said, “to know exactly what we have and what we need to do to move forward for next year.”

The Angels should have financial flexibility this winter, with roughly $70 million of salary — including almost $30 million from the expiration of Albert Pujols’ contract — set to come off the books, according to Spotrac.

There are glaring areas to spend money: a frontline starting pitcher, a deeper and more dependable bullpen, another bat or two to give the roster added depth.

But free agency might not fill every hole, especially not when the Angels project to have multiple vacancies in the rotation and potential openings at shortstop and in the outfield.

The search for young pitching has been going on for a while now. Patrick Sandoval has increasingly looked like a long-term option, impressing since joining the rotation in May. Suarez and Barria have shown flashes of potential in smaller sample sizes. And other minor-league call-ups such as José Quijada, Andrew Wantz and Austin Warren have been given opportunities in the bullpen.

“Is huge a big enough word?” Maddon said rhetorically when asked about the value of homegrown pitching. “It’s so difficult to go out and obtain quality pitching that you can have for several years. When you’re able to grow it yourself, it matters exponentially.”

The Angels hope Detmers and Rodriguez can offer viable options as well.

Both pitchers surpassed expectations this year — Detmers, the team’s 2020 first-round pick, by ascending to the majors in his first full professional year; and Rodriguez, a former fourth-round pick who had previously battled injuries, by making the opening day bullpen before being stretched out in the minor leagues as a starter and returning to the Angels on Monday night.

If all goes well, an Angels organization that was once looking thin on pitching depth could enter next spring with as many as six starters age 25 or younger competing for rotation spots — plus a deeper overall pool of pitching talent in the farm system after the club drafted, signed or traded for 27 new prospects last month.

“Between the guys you’re seeing up here now and the group that has just been drafted, it’s really exciting,” Maddon said. “That’s the way to do it.”

The same dynamic is unfolding with Adell and Marsh, the club’s top two position player prospects who are now together in the big leagues for the first time.

Though Marsh’s numbers haven’t been great through his first 15 MLB games — he’s batting .167 with 18 strikeouts, two doubles and no home runs — Maddon continued to tout his talent.

“He hasn’t had a lot of hits, but I like his game a lot,” Maddon said of Marsh, who has been the everyday center fielder with Trout still battling a calf strain. “I like the way he moves a lot. Just give him time. It’s going to get real hot.”

Adell struggled in his debut season last year, but made improvements in all facets of his game in triple-A Salt Lake this summer, batting .289 with 23 home runs and 69 RBI before getting called up Monday.

Maddon said Adell will alternate in both corner outfield spots along with Justin Upton and Adam Eaton.

“Talking to [general manager] Perry Minasian, the [front office] guys felt it was the time, so we did it,” Maddon said. “Based on our lot in life right now, it was just the right thing to do. You don’t want to waste the opportunity to give opportunities to guys like this. That is no kind of concession. If we could get him as hot here as he had been [in Salt Lake], it could be a big boon to us.”

There are some risks to the Angels’ strategy. Calling up players too soon can disrupt their development, especially if they fail at the big league level. Several top prospects around baseball have also struggled this year, a signal to some around the sport that the gap between triple-A and the majors has perhaps grown wider than usual.

Still, the benefits of filling out the roster and cultivating young talent to bolster a veteran core are too great for the Angels to ignore.

They have Ohtani under team control for at least two more years. They have at least several more seasons of Trout in his prime. And they’ll seemingly have the opportunity to add a few more big pieces this winter.

But to truly maximize their championship window, they’ll need more options, more depth and more homegrown talent too. And over the final two months of this season, they want to find out how much they already have in store.

“To go through these next two months and not fully evaluate what you have, it gives you no vision for the offseason and next year,” Maddon said. “So it’s imperative that you do.”

Copyright © 1881-2021. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
41K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Sandoval
Person
Jo Adell
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Raisel Iglesias
Person
Justin Upton
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Anthony Rendon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#American League#Al#The Texas Rangers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBfantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Logan Webb, Kyle Finnegan, Jo Adell

Get comfortable. There’s a lot to cover from the fallout of a frantic MLB trade deadline. Four of the recommended pick-ups have already benefitted from a change of scenery. Ten more could see (if they haven’t already) a more lucrative role on a lighter roster. That includes many potential new closers, but none of them are even guaranteed to get their team’s next save opportunity. If seeking saves, consider them dart throws that may need to be replaced in a week or two.
MLBSan Gabriel Valley Tribune

Angels’ Justin Upton gets some work at first base

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Angels’ lack of infield depth is causing Joe Maddon to get creative. Justin Upton was taking ground balls at first base before Thursday’s series finale in Texas, although Maddon said it’s more in case of emergency than for a position switch. The Angels currently have just...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Revealed Her Favorite MLB Player

It’s one of the biggest weeks of the year for Major League Baseball. It’s All-Star Week in Denver, Colorado. The Home Run Derby, featuring talents like Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, will take place on Monday evening. The All-Star Game will then take place on Tuesday evening. All eyes will...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To ‘Greatest First Pitch Of All-Time’

What’s the best “first pitch” you’ve ever seen at a baseball game? Whatever it is, it probably isn’t topping the one thrown by Demi Bagby at a recent San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game. Bagby’s first pitch is being deemed by many to be the “greatest first pitch in...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Anthony Rizzo shows how the Chicago Cubs disrespect their players

After the Chicago Cubs broke up the band at the deadline, Jed Hoyer had some interesting comments explaining his actions. While he ultimately made the right choice to let the core go and jumpstart a re-tooling phase with a reloaded farm system, his explanation on Monday for why extensions didn’t get done with any of Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez, or Kris Bryant essentially backed the team bus right over the players. Moreover, the back and forth between Hoyer and Rizzo should give free agents pause before coming to the North Side.
MLBPosted by
1440 WROK

Anthony Rizzo Sounds Off On Break Up With Cubs. Won’t Be Back

The rough week for the Cubs and their fans just got a little rougher. It all started on Monday when Jed Hoyer went on a few Chicago radio stations to explain the moves he made at the trade deadline that saw core players and team favorites, Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javy Baez all get traded to other teams before they reach free agency in the off season.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Red Sox, Cubs Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are discussing a trade that could change the landscape of the American League. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Cubs have discussed a trade centered around first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo,...
MLBClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Tigers announce 4 roster moves, and you’re probably not going to like them

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers announced four roster moves Wednesday morning, and they probably aren’t the ones fans wanted to hear. Unfortunately, Daz Cameron has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right toe sprain. While his overall offensive numbers don’t look great, Cameron has hit three home runs and stolen four bases in limited at-bats. He’s hit the ball hard and played a solid defensive center field.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Yankees News: DJ LeMahieu pushing for blockbuster trade with former teammate

One way or another, the New York Yankees are going to have to make a future decision on Gleyber Torres and if he is a viable long-term solution at shortstop. By all accounts, Torres is simply not cut out for the position, considering he hosts a .958 fielding percentage and 13 errors this year. The league average at shortstop regarding fielding percentage is .973, and Torres comes in well below that threshold. With that being said, the Bombers could be eyeing a potential replacement for him by the trade deadline on Friday, and Colorado Rockies star Trevor Story stands out.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Here’s why Aaron Judge was removed from the Yankees line-up

The New York Yankees mysteriously scratched Aaron Judge from the lineup before Wednesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. It was a strange Wednesday night in Florida for the Yankees. First, they scratched outfielder Aaron Judge ahead of their game with the Rays. Then they traded a load of prospects...
MLBFox 19

Reds make trade with Yankees

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds made a trade with the New York Yankees overnight, acquiring two veteran relief pitchers for a player to be named later. “The #Reds have acquired RHP Luis Cessa and LHP Justin Wilson from the Yankees in exchange for a player to be announced later,” the team said in a tweet early Wednesday. “Welcome @LuisCessnaMX and Justin!”
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Yankees Have Reportedly Made An Offer For 1 Major Trade Target

The New York Yankees are expected to continue adding players leading up to Friday’s trade deadline, and they’ve reportedly made an offer for Colorado Rockies star Trevor Story. ESPN’s Buster Olney reported last week that the Yankees were one of the teams to check in on Story, a three-time All-Star...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Former Phillies reliever heads to Yankees in blockbuster Gallo trade

Former Phillies reliever Joely Rodriguez is headed to the Yankees. The hot stove was burning around Major League Baseball this week as Friday’s trade deadline came and went. Several trades, big and small, took place right down to the final minute on Friday, with a few last-minute bombs dropping after the fact. And while Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was working on his new team, one blockbuster swap made headlines on Wednesday that involved the team’s 2009 World Series rival.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Jed Hoyer implies Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez are to blame for extension talks falling apart

The Chicago Cubs had one of MLB's busiest trade deadlines, moving franchise staples Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javier Báez to the Yankees, the Giants, and the Mets, respectively, last week as part of a rebuild. (The Cubs also traded reliever Craig Kimbrel to the White Sox.) All three of those individuals are scheduled to hit free agency this winter, which has inspired media members to ask Cubs president of operations Jed Hoyer why he couldn't get extensions done.
MLBknbr.com

Dodgers fans lost their minds during last night’s game vs. Astros

The powder keg finally went off on Wednesday. For the first time since it was discovered that the Houston Astros were involved in a sign stealing scandal during 2017, they faced the Dodgers, in front of fans, at Dodger Stadium. You’ll remember that in 2017, the Astros won the World Series in seven games. Their opponent? The Dodgers.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Former Cub Anthony Rizzo Called David Ross on Yankees Debut

Rizzo called Ross on Yankees debut: ‘I’m happy for him’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cubs manager David Ross didn’t have to reach out to Anthony Rizzo after his hot start with the Yankees. “He called me,” Ross said Sunday. “He actually called me the first day. I was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy