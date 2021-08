The recent failure of a gene therapy for Huntington’s disease was devastating for patients, but researchers remain optimistic. For decades, Claudia Testa has longed to tell her patients with Huntington’s disease that she has a treatment for them. The neurologist at Virginia Commonwealth University could prescribe medications to help control the psychiatric symptoms of the deadly neurodegenerative condition, and to manage its characteristic jerking and writhing, but when it came to drugs that could slow the disease’s progression, Testa had nothing. Neither did anyone else.