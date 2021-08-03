How can restaurants drive long-term resiliency in the new normal?
The following is a guest post Vince Crimaldi, VP of consumer products and retail at Capgemini North America. The COVID-19 pandemic has been an accelerator for growth, change and development across industries and geographies. Restaurants, in particular, were already on the road to innovation as new advances in technology have made order and pick-up options fully automated. And many quick-service restaurants, fast casual chains and casual dining establishments were well on their way to building out robust digital transformation journeys before the impact of COVID-19 disruption — the pandemic just advanced, sped up and amplified change.www.restaurantdive.com
