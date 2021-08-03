Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

How can restaurants drive long-term resiliency in the new normal?

By Vince Crimaldi
restaurantdive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a guest post Vince Crimaldi, VP of consumer products and retail at Capgemini North America. The COVID-19 pandemic has been an accelerator for growth, change and development across industries and geographies. Restaurants, in particular, were already on the road to innovation as new advances in technology have made order and pick-up options fully automated. And many quick-service restaurants, fast casual chains and casual dining establishments were well on their way to building out robust digital transformation journeys before the impact of COVID-19 disruption — the pandemic just advanced, sped up and amplified change.

www.restaurantdive.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Loyalty#Restaurant Brands#Customer Experience#Food Drink#Vp#Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPizza Marketplace

How restaurants can build a better digital presence

The major trend that has emerged over the course of the last year is the digitization of services. Since the start of the pandemic, small businesses in particular have reimagined their operations and pivoted to offering more online services in an effort to ensure the safety of their clientele, while diversifying their revenue mix. According to our Verizon Small Business Recovery Survey, 50% of restaurants and bars have already started offering new products and services to adapt to changing customer needs.
Restaurantstheeastsiderla.com

Three Los Feliz restaurant owners adjust to a new normal

Los Feliz -- While employees as well as many patrons are wearing masks, all seems to be back to normal at the cafes, bars and restaurants that line Hillhurst Avenue. That is until you start talking to the owners. Most restrictions on restaurants and other businesses were lifted about six...
Restaurantscsbj.com

Resilient Restaurants launches hiring tool

Good Business Colorado’s Resilient Restaurants program is launching a new tool to help Colorado restaurants, cafes, bars and breweries re-attract and retain workers. The new ReHire with Resilience campaign has created the first and only wage assessment tool that views the workplace through a values-centric lens and focuses on more than just payroll.
Restaurantsfsrmagazine.com

How Restaurants Can Strategically Capitalize on the Restaurants Act of 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted virtually every industry since it began back in March of 2020, especially the retail restaurant industry. The combined effects of America’s pandemic response, such as increased savings and social distancing measures, have forced many businesses to close some of their locations throughout the country, and others to shut down completely. Thankfully for companies in this industry, the $120 billion Restaurants Act of 2021 was introduced to Congress back in February of 2021. This bill was seen as pertinent to the recovery of the industry, intended to help companies weather the financial storms brought about by the pandemic.
Retailmartechseries.com

No Turning Back: How COVID Made E-Commerce The New Normal

New consumers have flocked to e-commerce channels since COVID-19 made traditional shopping impossible, and data suggests they’re likely to continue their new habits in the years to come. As the world navigates its post-COVID reemergence, regressing to the normal we once knew is not likely. The pandemic accelerated the already...
FitnessNews 12

The New Normal: Can diet and exercise help keep COVID-19 away?

News 12's Danielle Campbell was joined this morning by Dr. Roxanne Carfora, of Ageless MD, to talk about simple ways to stay healthy during COVID-19. What is your take on the delta variant? How does it differ from the other variants?. A study recently published in the British Journal of...
Economymodernrestaurantmanagement.com

How Your Restaurant Can Tackle the Employee Shortage

The employee shortage might be temporary, but there are ways that your business can attract talent now and retain a competitive advantage in the future. There are more jobs than ever before, yet restaurants are struggling to attract employees. The number of workers quitting their jobs in April reached new highs of four million, with 5.6% of restaurant workers quitting their jobs. At the same time, restaurant job openings hit a new high of 1.34 million job openings in April.
RestaurantsFood & Wine

How One Restaurant Cracked the Code to Frozen Xiao Long Bao

Americans long subscribed to milk delivery services, and more recently to CSAs that drop vegetables at their house. And in the pandemic subscription services expanded, bringing monthly packages of tortillas and even xiao long bao to people's doorsteps. "We decided to just come up with a member box and put it on our site, partially as a joke," says Caleb Wang, one of the founders of Xiao Chi Jie. But the enthusiastic reaction to the small restaurant's subscription offering showed them the serious potential of their frozen soup dumplings.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.
blavity.com

Group Of Women Lose Their Job After Ingesting Weight Loss Tea That Allegedly Contained THC

Dozens of women have filed a lawsuit against a health product company, saying they failed a drug test and lost their jobs after taking a tea that was advertised as a weight management solution. Speaking to WSOC, the women said they tried the raspberry lemonade tea from Total Life Changes and tested positive for THC, the chemical found in marijuana.
LifestylePosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Using Coffee Pods, New Study Says

If you prepare your morning brew using a single-cup coffee machine, you're well aware of how quickly it satisfies your caffeine fix. While this is a convenient option, it could also have potential consequences on your health. Now, researchers are raising awareness about a hormone-disrupting chemical that may also be trickling into your cup.
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: Possibility Of A Fourth Check

While three different stimulus check packages have already hit the bank accounts, citizens are looking out for more. But, it hasn’t been ascertained yet if they would be receiving another stimulus package. The economy is in much better shape than it was previously- even though it hasn’t fully recovered from the pandemic. Also, with the emergence of the new variant, there are setbacks that will come up. Nevertheless, we probably wouldn’t be seeing such a high rate of unemployment that was prevalent at the start of the pandemic.
Technologysignalscv.com

How Can Digital Signage Support Your Local Business in a “New Normal”?

For more than a year, we have faced the most daunting challenge in recent times in the shape of Covid-19. Many local businesses have had to deal with significant economic loss because of the implications of the lockdowns. For any business struggling to remain relevant, this has been close to a nightmare. However, to recuperate the losses and continue to draw customers amidst everything going on, companies have been required to get a bit creative on their marketing approach.
Economyentrepreneurstime.com

Five Marketing Tips To Drastically Improve Your Sales

With the passage of time, consumers have become highly conscious of the marketing strategies being used by businesses all over. Most consumers are able to differentiate between an authentic business and one that is exaggerated and hyped through artificial marketing. As a result, people tend to spend their hard-earned earnings on very particular products and brands.
TechnologySilicon Republic

How digitisation can drive evolutionary advantage

ACIA’s Fergal Collins explores how Moderna took a digital-first approach to innovate at pace and why other industries should adopt a similar approach. Fitness is a multifaceted attribute, but for most companies today it almost always comes through digitisation. The power of digitisation can be recognised as a catalyst not just for driving enterprise scale and efficiency, but for helping to deliver focused innovation with much greater precision and speed.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Smart Sand, Inc. Announces New Long-Term Proppant Supply Contract

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Sand, Inc. (SND) - Get Report (the "Company") announced today that it has entered into a new multi-year Master Product Purchase Agreement with EQT Production Company, a subsidiary of EQT Corporation ("EQT"). Under the new agreement, the Company will continue...
Pet ServicesPosted by
The Motley Fool

Can Chewy Stock Be a Long-Term E-Commerce Winner?

The company is on pace to generate $9 billion in sales this year. It is expanding into new markets such as pet healthcare. Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) is a pure-play e-commerce business focused on serving pet owners. The stock went public in 2019, and since then, shares have outperformed, rising from an initial offering price of $22 per share to about $84 as of this writing. The business is seeing rapid adoption from pet owners -- a trend that has accelerated during the pandemic -- thanks to its focused offering and expansion into new product lines.
Jobsam-online.com

Service Advisor

We have an excellent opportunity available for a motivated and experienced Service Advisor to join our team at Graypaul Ferrari Edinburgh. As a Sytner Service Advisor, you will provide outstanding customer care and be the vital link between our clients and our workshop. You will inform and consult on vehicle servicing, and keep our clients up to date at every stage of their journey through our workshop. You will also liaise with technicians and our workshop control to ensure that our clients can be updated on a regular basis about the status of repairs and servicing. You will also have the ability to offer best advice on our products and services to our clients.

Comments / 0

Community Policy