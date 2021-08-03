Cancel
NBA

Nets, Patty Mills Agree To Two-Year Deal

By Luke Adams
hoopsrumors.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nets have agreed to sign free agent guard Patty Mills to a two-year, $12MM contract, agent Steven Heumann tells Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (Twitter link). The deal will feature a second-year player option, according to Wojnarowski. Given Brooklyn’s cap situation, the team will complete the signing using the taxpayer version of the mid-level exception. As we outlined earlier today, a two-year deal worth the full taxpayer’s MLE is worth about $12.07MM.

