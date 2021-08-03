Cancel
Obituaries

James Richard Wenzel

On July 29th, James (Jim) Richard Wenzel, passed peacefully away at the age of 86. Jim was born in Milwaukee, WI on May 9, 1935. He is preceded in death by daughter Kimberlee, missed and survived by Nola and their children; Kevin, Mark, Jeffrey and Jennifer, 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. There will be a private memorial in Wisconsin.

James A. Bullard

JAMES A. BULLARD, 68, Cleveland, died July 23, 2021, at the residence. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and loved to play golf and cards. He enjoyed gospel music and watching westerns and was a trivia buff and an avid Alabama fan. Predeceasing him were parents Alfred and Ruby Bullard and siblings Wayne Bullard, Johnny Bullard, and Linda […]
James Carey

FINZEL — James Carey, 91, Finzel area, passed Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Family and friends are invited to join in a Celebration of Life service Saturday, Aug. 7, at 4 p.m. at The Flat at the Wilhelm Recreation Area, 4763 or 4800 Avilton Lonaconing Rd., Lonaconing. Rev. Dan Agnew will officiate.
Marvin jinkerson

Marvin Wayne Jinkerson was born May 16, 1934 in Washington County, the son of Ivan Cecil Jinkerson and Dorothy Ann (Turner) Jinkerson. He passed to the loving arms of Jesus, on July 15, 2021 at Crystal Oaks Skilled Nursing in Festus at the age of 87. Marvin was preceded in...
Sheryl Leigh Griffin Lindsey

MUSTOE — Sheryl Leigh Griffin Lindsey, 42, of Mustoe, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at her home. She was born Sept. 9, 1978 in Staunton, a daughter of Walter Lee "Rick" and Bobbie Jean Brown Griffin. An avid reader and writer, she wrote many treasured poems and short stories for...
Ladarrell Richard

A new print edition of The Jail Report has been delivered to stores, or you can buy them online to read on your phone or computer by going to thejailreport.com.
Dale Edward Johnson

Dale 88, passed away at Hospice of the Valley, Thunderbird Palliative Unit, Peoria, AZ at 5:10am on Monday, July 26, 2021. He was born Dec 18, 1932 in Marion, Indiana to Leroy and Francis Johnson, who proceeded him in death. Dale married Melba Enochs and they had 2 sons, David...
Archer James

Proud parents Emily and Taylor welcomed their baby boy, Archer James, into the world on 7-23-2021 at 3:37 a.m. Archer weighed in at 7 lb 4.5 oz and was 20.5″ long. Siblings Deaton, Jaxon and Kayden were excited too! Congratulations!
Charles Connor, Drummer for Little Richard, Dead at 86

Charles Connor, the drummer who provided the backbeat for Little Richard in the '50s, has died at the age of 86. The musician's passing was confirmed by his daughter, who stated that Connor died peacefully in his sleep while under hospice care in Glendale, Calif. The rocker had previously been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus, a brain disorder that causes fluid buildup, often resulting in neurological complications.
Blake Engelbrecht, 32

Blake Andrew (BLAKERS, BLAKEY, BALOCK-AYE) Engelbrecht was born March 5, 1989, and was 32 years old currently living in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, with his girlfriend Caitlin Eddy, her daughter Ava, and their newborn son, Blake Arthur Engelbrecht Jr. He is survived by his grandmother, Mary; mother, Michelle Dawn Coleman- Engelbrecht;...
Larry Joseph Flores

Larry Joseph Flores was called home to our Lord from a lifetime battle with agent orange from Vietnam in 1967 as he served the United States Armed Forces (Army). Larry was born March 9, 1950, in Roswell NM, at St. Mary's hospital to his parents George Florez and Connie Florez.
Darrelle O'Brian Gunter

SANFORD — Darrelle O'Brian "OB" Gunter, 37, of Sanford, transitioned into eternal rest on Friday (07/23/21) at Genesis HealthCare in Mt. Olive. He leaves his memories with his mother and father, Medena Gunter (William) and Darryl Trapp; one daughter, Kenya Gunter "Sunshine"; one brother, Reginald Gunter; two sisters, Preosha Johnson and Teliah Tabon; six nieces, Zhaliah, Mariah, London, Kyliah, Chloe and Ava; two nephews, Jayvier and Joaquin; three uncles, Thomas Steward (Janet), Jeremy Trapp, Walter Trapp (Yolanda); two aunts, Veronica and Nita Gunter; forever in his heart Sheena Royal and his two godsons, KJ and Javi; special friends/cousins that was the left to right, Chase Lee, Tony Harrington, Justin Trapp and MaKisha Harris. He was loved by many other family and friends.
Barbara Ellen Miller

Barbara Ellen Miller, 87, Milford, passed away July 21, 2021. What is the measure of a good life? For her, it was measured in simple faith, love of family, and service to others. She devoted her life to making sure no one went without a kind word, a bite to eat, and a place to rest.
Maci Jo Reed

Maci Jo Reed, the daughter of Adam and Laura Reed, returned home to her Father in Heaven Thursday evening, July 22, 2021, at the tender age of 4. Maci leaves to mourn: her parents; Adam and Laura Reed, her siblings, Gavin, Ethan and Ava; her paternal grandmother, Lori Lofgreen; and her grandfather, Larry Lofgreen. her maternal grandparents, Bill and Lynn Duncan. Maci was received into Heaven by her siblings, Trenton, Parker and Olivia.
Joseph A. Laurance

Joseph A. Laurance lived life with great passion. He loved Jesus, adored his wife, and was proud of his children. Those that knew and loved him appreciated his quick wit and laughter. He took great honor in serving as a commissioner for his ancestral home of Douglas County. Joseph was born in Roseburg to Dan and Helen Laurance. Joseph and his brothers (David, Mark, Eric) grew up in Dillard with so many adventurous stories. They are the proud grandsons of Willard and Vivian Laurance, who have deep roots in the area. After graduating from high school, he immediately joined the Navy, and served three tours in Vietnam. Joseph was a proud veteran who always took the time to sit with those who needed a listening ear.
Larry McDonald

Larry McDonald, Mr. Excitement, went home to be with the Lord July 13, 2021, now he's excited to be safe in the arms of Jesus. He was a member of Trinity Baptist in Texarkana. Born in Prescott, AR to Glynn and LaVerne McDonald, Larry had 3 brothers, including a twin. He started his working career at Old McDonald's Farm, but ended as a Double Platinum, Eagle Winner in Team National. Larry had four wonderful children, and was married to the love of his life, Debbie, for 23 years as of July 3. The most positive man you will ever meet, Larry was a great motivator full of love and compassion. He and Debbie helped build great teams of people both spiritually and financially. They took their Team National business to the top of the company with Excitement, and Love for People. One of Larry's favorite statements was "Nothing happens til somebody gets excited." While he would never want to leave Debbie and the children, Larry is excited to now be at peace, with no pain, for eternity. Larry's advice would be to love God, love your family, and love life, making the most of every day. Left to cherish his memory and continue his legacy are his wife Debbie, Son Tate, Daughters Paige (Derek), DeDee (Toby), and Kortnee, eight grandchildren, (Madalyn, Joleigh, Jackson, Lilly, Elliot, Celeigh, Grayson and Hudson), Siblings, Jerry (Shryl), David (Kay), and Hilton (Kathy), lots of special nieces, nephews and thousands of close personal friends. A Celebration of Larry's Life will be held at 2 pm Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Trinity Baptist Church Texarkana, AR with Pastor Jon Harper officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas. Register online at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.
Steber, Rev. Gary

The Rev. Gary David Steber peacefully entered the nearer presence of the Lord on July 23, 2021. Gary was born in Mobile, AL on January 29, 1937. He graduated from Murphy High School in Mobile, AL and then entered The University of the South at Sewanee, TN. After serving in the Air Force, Gary went to Yale University for a Masters in Forestry and worked in the forest industry in Alabama and TN and then for the US Forest Service. Gary was called to ministry and attended seminary at The University of the South and served as a minister of various Episcopal Churches in Alabama and North Carolina and retired from St. Alban's Episcopal Church in 2002 in Davidson, NC. He particularly enjoyed the process of growing and building St. Alban's parish. Gary was a pioneer and true renaissance man, serving many roles and building a loving, inclusive community everywhere he went. He never met a stranger and embraced his many talents and interests, from paper boy to fighter pilot to minister to home inspector to incredible father and husband. He had a life-long love of the outdoors, having hiked half of the Appalachian Trail and able to identify all native trees. Gary is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Linda, Davidson, NC; four children, Laurie (Dan Gitomer), Rome, GA, Alison (Andrew) Foster, Roswell, GA, David (Kate), Durham, NC and Rachel (Chris Rempert), Washington, D.C.; along with four grandchildren, Nicholas and William Foster, Adrienne and Jack Steber. He is predeceased by his parents, David Nelson and Sydney Cherry Barnes Steber and brother, Alan Barnes Steber. The family would like to thank Michelle Cherry, Bayada Home Health, The Spires at Berry College, Neil Coleman, his Aussie mate; and the number of people who continued to visit; for their loving care over the past 9 years. A memorial service will be held at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, Davidson, NC on Saturday, August 7 at 4pm. The family will greet guests afterwards in the narthex. Please wear a mask. The service will be streamed. https://www.facebook.com/StAlbansDavidson https://www.youtube.com/c/StAlbans EpiscopalDavidson Gifts may be made to St. Alban's Episcopal Church, www.stalbansdavidson.org, The University of the South General Scholarship Fund, https://new.sewanee.edu, or The Appalachian Trail Conservancy, https://appalachiantrail.org.
Robert Downey Sr. Has Died At 85

Filmmaker and actor Robert Downey Sr. died at his home in New York at the age of 85. The father of "Iron Man" actor Robert Downey Jr., Downey Sr. appeared in movies "Boogie Nights," "Magnolia" and "To Live and Die in L.A." But he was also a longtime director of cult-classic films from the 1960s onward, including the searing satire "Putney Swope," and also has credits as a writer and producer.
Linda and Michael McGinnis honor 50 years of marriage

Linda and Michael McGinnis celebrated 50 years of marriage June 11 at Andre's South Banquet Center. The couple renewed their vows in the company of 100 close friends. They married June 11, 1971, at Carondelet United Church of Christ. The ceremony was officiated by Rick Willmore. Michael and Linda are...
Thomas and Maryann Tolan

Thomas and Maryann Tolan, Scranton, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday. They were married July 29, 1961, in St. Peter’s Cathedral by the Rev. Arthur J. Kaschenbach. They were attended by Janet Coleman and Joan Stalter, sisters of the bride; Anne Melvin, sister of the bridegroom; Marlene Goddard, aunt of...

