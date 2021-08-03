Become A Master Gardener

MUNCIE, INDIANA—Ever wonder what Purdue Extension master Gardeners Do? Here are only a few of the great opportunities:. Travel across the state to learn more about gardening. Kick-start your way to forever gardening and register today! Pre-registration is required and due by August 20th. $175 for an individual or $270 for couple. To register contact: Laurynn Thieme, Ag & Natural Resource Educator. 100 W. main Street #202, Muncie, IN. Email: ljthieme@purdue.edu. Phone: 765-747-7732.