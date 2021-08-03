Cancel
Jamestown, RI

Newport & Jamestown Bridge Speed Study Shows 29% of Vehicles Traveling in Excess of 15 MPH Over Speed Limit

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 2 days ago

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority Tuesday released the results of a speed study on the Newport Pell and Jamestown Verrazzano Bridges, and on Route 138 between the 2 bridges through Jamestown.

During an 8-day period last month, RITBA utilized field devices to analyze traffic speed data collected at different times of the day and night. Overall, approximately 39% of vehicles were traveling between 1-10 mph over the speed limit, 24% were traveling 11-15 mph over the limit, and 29% were traveling in excess of 15 mph over the limit. The average speed was 53 mph for the Newport Pell Bridge, 59 mph for the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge, and 56 mph for Route 138. The speed limit is 40 miles per hour on the Newport Pell Bridge, 45 miles per hour on the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge, and 50 mph on Route 138. A breakdown of speed limit exceedences by infrastructure component below emphasizes the issue that exists on the 2 bridges in particular.

Speed Limit Exceedance Summary:

Newport Pell Bridge Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge Route 138 1-10 MPH over 26% 30% 62% 11-15 MPH over 29% 25% 19% 15+ MPH over 41% 41% 6%

“People are driving too fast on the bridges – and some are traveling at unacceptably high rates of speed,” said Lori Caron Silveira, Executive Director of RITBA. “With this data we now have the information we need to work with our partners in law enforcement to best address this critical safety issue.”

“We’re working with our partners in local law enforcement and the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority to immediately increase enforcement,” said Colonel James M. Manni, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and Director of the Department of Public Safety. “Drivers need to know that there will be consequences for driving too fast.”

“This is a quality of life issue in Jamestown and an issue citizens are concerned about,” said Chief Edward Mello, Jamestown Police Department. “The information provided by this study allows us to pinpoint where and when we need to increase our patrols, allowing us to design the most effective enforcement effort.”

