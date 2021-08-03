You can now buy Apple’s Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for M1 Macs

Our phones wind up in some pretty dirty situations, from getting wedged in between those nasty couch cushions to accidentally falling on the filthy ground. Many of us even scroll on our phones while eating, leaving them victim to grease, crumbs, and spills. And as gross as it may sound, we all tend to wipe down our phones with whatever is nearby, even if that means our shirt or pants. But trying to clean your iPhone in a certain common way can actually damage it, and now Apple is warning consumers what not to do when it comes to wiping down your phones. Read on to find out what you should avoid the next time your iPhone—or any Apple product—is in a sticky situation.