Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

You can now buy Apple’s Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for M1 Macs

By João Carrasqueira
xda-developers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple launched the 24-inch iMac earlier this year, and with it came a handful of new peripherals. It came with a new charger, plus a new color-matched mouse, trackpad, and keyboard. The Magic Keyboard got another substantial update, though: the addition of Touch ID. The problem is you couldn’t buy that new Magic Keyboard unless you were buying the 24-inch iMac. Now, that’s changing, as Apple has now made the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID available on its online store.

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Magic Keyboard#Big Macs#Touch Id#The Apple Store#Intel#Magic Mouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

Dell is practically giving away refurbished iPads this weekend

Tablets have carved their niche as mobile devices that fill the gap between smartphones and laptops. This is why tablet deals are always popular, and if you’re an Apple fan, you’re likely always on the lookout for iPad deals. However, if the discounted iPads that you see are still outside your budget, you might want to start searching for refurbished iPad deals, like Dell’s offer for the 128GB, Wi-Fi version of the 6th-generation iPad. The tablet’s price is down to $319, after a $138 discount to its original price of $457.
Cell Phonesimore.com

How to set up the Contacts widget on iPhone and iPad

Where widgets launched in iOS 14, we were so happy that they made the best iPhone even better. So, you can imagine just how ecstatic we are that iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are offering new widgets, one of which is the Contacts widget. The Contacts widget lets you always...
Cell PhonesZDNet

iPhone 13 will get the feature that everyone wants

What does everyone want from the upcoming iPhone 13? Better camera? Faster processor? A thinner design?. What most iPhone owners want to see from a new iPhone is better battery life. And the iPhone 13 might deliver that in a big way. The rumor mill has been suggesting for some...
Cell Phonesgamerevolution.com

New iPhone update includes a critical security fix

Apple is recommending that all iPhone users download the latest update as soon as possible. The iOS developer is aware of a major security exploit, which could impact users that don’t update to iOS 14.7.1 immediately. This urgent security fix comes just a week after the launch of iOS 14.7, which itself served to address vulnerabilities on the platform.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

There’s a new Touch ID bug in iOS 14.7 that’s annoying iPhone users, but a fix is coming soon

Apple earlier this week released iOS 14.7, a somewhat minor update that includes support for Apple’s brand new MagSafe Battery Pack. The update also includes tweaks to the Podcasts app, support for Apple Card Family, and more. And while updates this late into an iOS release cycle typically address bugs, the iOS 14.7 update has apparently introduced an Apple Watch Touch ID bug that is annoying some iPhone users. Specifically, users with a Touch ID enabled device — like the new iPhone SE, for example — are finding that they can no longer unlock their Apple Watch via Touch ID. Today’s Top...
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Google’s new ‘Switch to Android’ iPhone app is designed to help steal customers from Apple

Once you are locked into an ecosystem — Windows, Android, iOS, or macOS — it’s difficult to leave. Not only are you accustomed to the user experience, but moving files devices can be a pain. It is one of the many reasons why iPhone users do not often switch to Android phones. Now Google wants to do what it can to eliminate as much friction as possible for switchers. Earlier this week, Google updated its Data Restore Tool for Android and added it to Google Play. After the listing appeared, 9to5Google took a peek inside of the app to see if...
Cell Phonesmaketecheasier.com

How to Hard Reset Your iPhone and iPad

Sometimes your iPhone or iPad may start to act funny, such as running slow or freezing up. If this ever happens to you, there’s an easy solution that usually takes care of the problem right away. That solution is simply to perform a hard reset on your iPhone or iPad. Here we show you how to hard reset with and without a home button.
ComputersPosted by
BGR.com

Microsoft revealed what it’ll cost to run Windows 365 on your iPad

Microsoft unveiled Windows 365 on Wednesday, which is a new take on running the full Windows experience remotely. The new Cloud PC lets you run Windows on an iPad. In fact, any device that supports internet browsers or app stores can run Windows 365. The Cloud PC idea seems to be a simpler, more elegant way of giving people access to powerful workstations. Windows 365 is not only beneficial during a pandemic when people are working from home — it could also help businesses save money on new Windows hardware. Then again, Microsoft did not reveal the complete Windows 365...
ComputersUbergizmo

Apple Germany Might Have Confirmed The 16-inch M1 MacBook Pro

According to the story, the reader was browsing Apple’s store and looking for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. They then chose their configuration and used the Apple Store share extension to send the link to their friend. However, in the message a preview of the website was created and instead of mentioning the Intel MacBook Pro, it reads, “Now with the new Apple M1 chip…”
Technologywindowscentral.com

Windows 11: 9 hidden changes you may have missed

Microsoft has been touting a lot of big changes coming to Windows 11, including a UI overhaul for the many elements across the experience, including an updated version of the Start menu and taskbar, new features like Widgets, and redesigned Settings and File Explorer apps. However, the most recent previews for testers also reveal a number of other hidden changes.
Cell PhonesElite Daily

Here's Why You Can't Unlock Your Apple Watch From Your iPhone

Apple released iOS 14.7 on Monday, July 19, and following the update, many iOS users are noticing issues opening their Apple Watches via their iPhones. In a support post shared on Tuesday, July 20, Apple explained why you can’t unlock your Apple Watch anymore by using the Unlock with iPhone feature — and unfortunately, there isn’t an easy fix to the bug. Here’s what to do if you’re having issues.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Best Life

If You Wipe Off Your iPhone Like This, Apple Says Stop Immediately

Our phones wind up in some pretty dirty situations, from getting wedged in between those nasty couch cushions to accidentally falling on the filthy ground. Many of us even scroll on our phones while eating, leaving them victim to grease, crumbs, and spills. And as gross as it may sound, we all tend to wipe down our phones with whatever is nearby, even if that means our shirt or pants. But trying to clean your iPhone in a certain common way can actually damage it, and now Apple is warning consumers what not to do when it comes to wiping down your phones. Read on to find out what you should avoid the next time your iPhone—or any Apple product—is in a sticky situation.
Cell Phones9to5Mac

Apple wins patent for in-screen Touch ID and Face ID

Early rumors about the iPhone 14 suggest that Apple plans to lose the notch next year, with in-screen Touch ID or Face ID two possible ways to achieve this. A patent granted today describes how both forms of biometric authentication could be embedded into the display. It would even be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy