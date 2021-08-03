Cancel
Drew Barrymore 'Douses' Herself in This $20 Vitamin E Oil for Hydration and Nourishment

By Ariel Scotti
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVitamin E can be traced back to so many of the healing, firming, moisturizing, and nourishing components of many of our favorite skin and hair care products. It can brighten our skin and even out hyperpigmentation while also plumping wrinkles and restoring life to dry, damaged hair. The secret behind this ingredient, it seems, is out. And there's one brand in particular that everyone from nearly 6,000 shoppers to Drew Barrymore loves.

