Middle East

Lebanon’s Aoun supports transparent investigation on eve of blast anniversary

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun said on Tuesday he was fully supportive of an impartial investigation on last summer’s Beirut port blast. In a televised speech on the eve of the anniversary of the explosion that killed over 200 people, injured thousands and destroyed large swathes of the city, Aoun also said he was for a strong judiciary that would not back down when questioning any officials, no matter how high they ranked.

Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Hezbollah in tight spot as Lebanon veers on brink of collapse

While Lebanon suffers from the worst economic crisis in its history, the Iranian terror proxy Hezbollah, which has such a heavy influence in the country, is doing everything it can to safeguard its interests during the turmoil. Still, it is in no position right now to provoke conflict with Israel.
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Two rockets from Lebanon hit Israel, drawing Israeli retaliation

JERUSALEM, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Two rockets launched from Lebanon on Wednesday struck Israel, which responded with artillery fire amid heightened regional tensions over an alleged Iranian attack on an oil tanker in the Gulf last week. Israel's Magen David Adom national ambulance service said there were no casualties on...
MilitaryThe Jewish Press

Iranian, Hezbollah Commanders Killed in Israeli Attacks

Hezbollah military commander Imad al-Amin was killed last Thursday in an Israeli attack on western Syria, Al Arabiya reported Saturday night. The Hezbollah telegram channel confirmed that the commander was killed while on duty, but did not specify where and when. Syrian Observatory for Human Rights cited “reliable sources” according...
Middle EastPosted by
AFP

Three Hezbollah among 5 dead in Lebanon funeral ambush: security source

At least five people including three Hezbollah members were killed south of Beirut Sunday when a funeral procession for a party member was ambushed, a Lebanese security source told AFP. Several people were wounded in the exchange of fire in the Khalde area between members of the Lebanese Shiite group and Sunni residents, the source said. The funeral was for a Hezbollah man killed the night before, the source added. Hezbollah in a statement appealed to the army and security forces to arrest those behind the "ambush", which it said killed two members of the funeral procession.
Relationshipsfroggyweb.com

No happy anniversary for bride caught up in Beirut blast

BEIRUT (Reuters) – It should have been the happiest of times, but Lebanese doctor Israa Seblani does not even have a photograph of her wedding on display as the memories are so painful. She was standing radiant in a white gown and headdress in a square in Beirut last Aug....
MilitaryInternational Business Times

Israel Conducts First Lebanon Strikes In Seven Years: Military

The Israeli air force said it carried out its first air strikes on neighbouring Lebanon in seven years Thursday following a second day of rocket fire across the border. Lebanon condemned the strikes as an "escalation" that could mark a change of tactics by Israel, while UN peacekeepers urged restraint.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

IDF Retaliates in Lebanon After 4 AM Rocket Attack

The Israel Defense Forces aimed artillery fire across the border into Lebanon early Tuesday morning in response to a rocket attack fired at Israel from Lebanon at around 4 am. Two rockets were fired at northern Israel from across the border; one was intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defense system – which meant it was aimed at a civilian population center — and the second landed in an open area in Israeli territory.
Middle Eastgo955.com

Lebanon president ready to answer questions on Beirut blast

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun told the country’s public prosecutor on Friday he was ready to give a statement about last year’s port blast in the capital Beirut if needed. “No one is above the law no matter how high up, and justice can only be achieved through...
Middle EastThe Independent

A year on from the blast that devastated Beirut, and much of Lebanon remains shattered

A year on from the explosion that devastated Beirut, much of Lebanon’s political stability and the nation itself, the country remains almost as shattered as it was that day. It was not some audacious act of terror that detonated some 2,750 tonnes of fertiliser stored unsafely in a dockside warehouse, but (if it can be expressed in this way) an outrageous act of neglect; in turn born of complacency and a badly debilitated state.
Middle EastCNBC

Hezbollah says fired rockets after Israeli airstrikes

BEIRUT (AP) — The militant Hezbollah group said it fired a barrage of rockets near Israeli positions close to the Lebanese border on Friday, calling it retaliation for Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon a day earlier. In a statement, Hezbollah says it hit "open fields" near Israeli positions in the...
Middle EastBBC

Lebanon blast: ‘Path towards reform irreversible’

On 4 August 2020, Lebanon’s capital was rocked by a catastrophic blast as hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate exploded in the port, killing at least 200 people and injuring thousands. An investigation is underway but has not yet been made public. The country’s ambassador to the UK, Rami Mortada,...
Middle Eastwkzo.com

For Beirut blast survivor leaving Lebanon, every day is Aug. 4

BEIRUT (Reuters) – For Beirut blast survivor Shady Rizk, time has stopped since Aug. 4 last year when a huge stockpile of ammonium nitrate exploded in the Lebanese capital’s port opposite his office. “Every day is Aug. 4, every day,” the 36-year-old said. “Every day, I remember the blast or...

