Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

The Worth Guide to Riding the Luxury Electric Boating Wave

By Alex Mongeon
worth.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs executives continue flocking to coastal hubs like the Hamptons or Miami and Palm Beach, the international boating circuit is surging. Boat slips in prime marinas are hard to come by, and most manufacturers have more than a 12-month waiting period for deliveries, with bidding wars breaking out over iconic models. Not all boats are created equal, and socially conscious business titans would be best served leading by example and avoiding the reliance on fossil fuels.

www.worth.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Boat#Electric Cars#Boating#Oceans#The Impact Of Combustion#Hp#The E Motion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

We Have Bad News For Owners Of Old Electric Cars

EV drivers probably know this, but if you haven't checked one out yet, there are three types of charging ports. Tesla has its own proprietary system, though we did learn recently that it was going to open up its charging network to other makes and models using an adapter. The first EVs used a setup called CHAdeMO and most newer cars use the SAE's Combined Charging System, or CCS.
CarsFortune

The war to charge your electric car is powering up

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. In the 20th century, giant oil companies raced to build as many service stations as they could to fuel America’s gas guzzlers. Today, amid the rise of electric cars, a new battle is underway to install charging stations, where drivers plug in instead of fill up.
Boats & WatercraftsThe Verge

Electric boat startup Arc wants to make a big splash

Electricity and water don’t mix — well, actually, they mix really well, which can be problematic for humans. So the thought of an electric boat may seem risky. A new California startup called Arc is going to try to shred that perception, starting with a limited edition 24-foot watersports boat that will cost around $300,000.
Lincoln, NE1011now.com

LES holds Electric Vehicle Ride and Drive Event

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Electric System hosted the city’s first large-scale Electric Vehicle Ride and Drive Event on Saturday at Haymarket Park. Hundreds of car enthusiasts were given a chance to get behind the wheel of electric cars like Tesla, Mercedes-Benz and BMW. The goal of Saturday’s event was...
CarsWallpaper*

Classic electric restomods: iconic car designs with electric power

Everrati and Ionic aren’t the only companies in the business of electrifying classic cars. What started out as an extremely niche business is fast becoming a firm fixture in the classic car universe. Whether it’s a simple conversion for an everyday sports car or a full-on rebuild that creates a silent super-luxury machine, here’s our selection of companies dedicated to classic electric restomods – taking old cars into the 21st century and beyond.
Niagara Falls, NYNiagara Gazette

International electric boat award for Maid of the Mist

After tallying the votes from more than 10,000 electric boat enthusiasts all over the world and an international judging panel of e-boat experts, the second annual Gustave Trouvé Awards for Excellence in Electric Boats and Boating – ‘The Gussies’ – has announced Maid of the Mist’s all-electric, zero-emission vessels as a recipient of its 2021 Gustave Trouvé Award.
Boats & Watercraftsmby.com

6 of the best electric boats currently being built

Electric boats are here and they are quietly turning heads all over the world, we pick out 6 of the most exciting all-electric and hybrid projects being built right now. Electric boats and hybrid powertrains are by no means a new concept in the marine world, but the latest generation of electric boats is proving that this technology is no longer something to look forward to in the future, electric boats are a viable option right now.
Lockport, NYinformnny.com

Destination NY: The Lockport Cave & Underground Boat Ride

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — If the temperatures rise this summer, a place you can cool off is about 70 feet underground in Lockport. Adjacent to the Erie Canal, in four to six feet of water, groups can travel by boat through a cave system that was created about 150 years ago.
Swimming & SurfingScreendaily

‘Ride The Wave’: Galway Review

Young Scottish surfer Ben Larg tries to make a spash on the international stage in Martyn Robertson’s warm documentary. Ben Larg was just 12 when he became Scotland’s Under-18 Surfing Champion; Ride The Wave documents the years that follow, as he tries to break into international competitions. The record of his David and Goliath struggles and professional development should readily connect with surf and sports festivals. Yet it is the portrait of the concerns and challenges faced by his tight-knit family that make it more distinctive, and lend it a broader appeal for broadcasters following its world premiere at Galway’s Film Fleadh.
CarsArs Technica

41 percent of consumers say their next car will be electric

Electric vehicles are increasingly breaking into the mainstream. According to a new survey conducted by EY, 41 percent of consumers planning to buy a car say their next vehicle will be a plug-in. And they're mainly making that decision because of the environmental impact. EY surveyed 9,000 consumers across 13...
Carsinsideevs.com

Why Is Electrification Pioneer Toyota Stalling With EVs?

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
CarsTree Hugger

How Many Electric Cars Are on the Road in the United States?

Electric vehicles represent less than 1% of vehicles on American roads today (including cars, pickup trucks, and vans), but their numbers are increasing, and expectations are that within the next decade, they will dominate the American car market. It's happened before with other disruptive technologies, and the signs look the same for EVs.
Groton, CTPosted by
The Day

At Electric Boat, a family with a shipbuilding legacy

Groton — In preparation for Saturday’s christening of the submarine Hyman G. Rickover (SSN-795), Electric Boat President Kevin Graney sought the names of shipyard workers who had made a significant contribution to the boat’s construction. The Rixes came to mind: father Forrest, 60, and son Joshua, 22, who both work...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Robb Report

This Electric Plane Just Took a Round-Trip, 220-Mile Flight on Solar Power

Last week, a two-seat, electric airplane made a round-trip flight between Fresno and Lodi, Calif., running on solar-power-charged batteries. Joe Oldham, president of New Vision Aviation, took off from Fresno in his Pipistrel Alpha Electro on July 20 and stopped at two airports—Modero and Modesto—to recharge before landing in Lodi, then turning around to complete the 220-mile flight.
Presidential Electionnationalgeographic.com

Has the electric car’s moment arrived at last?

We’re on the cusp of transitioning to electric vehicles—if Biden and Congress take the right steps. Updated August 5, 2021—President Joe Biden today signed an executive order that by 2030 half of new vehicles sold in the U.S. are to be electric. Car mileage standards will be raised, reversing cuts by the Trump administration and topping where they were under Obama. The administration also intends to make car and truck pollution rules stronger to encourage electric vehicle sales.

Comments / 0

Community Policy