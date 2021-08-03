The Worth Guide to Riding the Luxury Electric Boating Wave

Young Scottish surfer Ben Larg tries to make a spash on the international stage in Martyn Robertson’s warm documentary. Ben Larg was just 12 when he became Scotland’s Under-18 Surfing Champion; Ride The Wave documents the years that follow, as he tries to break into international competitions. The record of his David and Goliath struggles and professional development should readily connect with surf and sports festivals. Yet it is the portrait of the concerns and challenges faced by his tight-knit family that make it more distinctive, and lend it a broader appeal for broadcasters following its world premiere at Galway’s Film Fleadh.