The Worth Guide to Riding the Luxury Electric Boating Wave
As executives continue flocking to coastal hubs like the Hamptons or Miami and Palm Beach, the international boating circuit is surging. Boat slips in prime marinas are hard to come by, and most manufacturers have more than a 12-month waiting period for deliveries, with bidding wars breaking out over iconic models. Not all boats are created equal, and socially conscious business titans would be best served leading by example and avoiding the reliance on fossil fuels.www.worth.com
