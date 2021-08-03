Cancel
Travis County, TX

Talented, experienced Lake Travis looks primed for volleyball season

Austin American-Statesman
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lake Travis volleyball team enters this season with plenty of swagger, based on their success last season as well as the amount of returning talent. The Cavs enjoyed their best season since moving up to Class 6A, rolling to a 20-1 record and their first undisputed district title since moving up to the state's highest classification before falling to eventual regional champion San Antonio Reagan in the third round of the playoffs. With 10 returning varsity players as well as some talented move-ins, Lake Travis could have its most complete team since winning back-to-back Class 4A titles in 2010 and 2011.

