14U Glory-Crelia wins tournament championship

Brownwood, TX
Labor Issues|Posted byThe Hill
AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72
AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
Technology|ABC News
Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse
Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
Congress & Courts|Posted byABC News
Biden signs measure awarding Congressional Gold Medal to police who defended Capitol
President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a bill at the White House awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to law enforcement officers who defended democracy on Jan. 6.
Congress & Courts|Posted byThe Hill
Schumer moves to shut down debate on $1T infrastructure bill
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is teeing up a Saturday vote to wind down debate on a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill, with senators hoping to pass the legislation as soon as this weekend. Schumer on Thursday night moved to arrange the vote for Saturday, where he’ll need 60...
Foreign Policy|Posted byReuters
Biden offers 'safe haven' to Hong Kong residents in U.S. after China crackdown
WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday offered temporary "safe haven" to Hong Kong residents in the United States, allowing what could be thousands of people to extend their stay in response to Beijing's crackdown on democracy in the Chinese territory. Biden directed the Department of Homeland...
Phoenix, AZ|Posted byThe Hill
DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department
The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
Congress & Courts|Posted byThe Hill
CBO says bipartisan infrastructure bill would add $256B to deficit over 10 years
The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Thursday released an analysis saying the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package would add $256 billion to the federal deficit over the next decade, a difficult pill to swallow for GOP senators who have insisted on paying for the entire cost of the legislation. The...
Politics|Posted byThe Hill
Cuomo impeachment inquiry nearing completion, chairman says
The chairman of the New York state committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday the panel’s probe is almost finished. “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of...
Soccer|Posted byNBC News
Soccer superstar Lionel Messi leaving FC Barcelona, the only club he's ever known
Soccer icon Lionel Messi, who has spent his entire club career with FC Barcelona, will not return to the storied La Liga side, the team announced Thursday. "Despite club and player reaching an agreement and their clear intention to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles," the club said in a brief statement.
Presidential Election|Posted byNBC News
As Iran's hard-line new president takes office, Biden faces tough choices
The inauguration of Iran’s hard-line new president Thursday and the country’s increasingly aggressive approach to the outside world could spell the end of President Joe Biden’s bid for diplomacy with Tehran, experts say. In the weeks leading up to Ebrahim Raisi’s swearing-in as president, the regime has adopted a combative...
