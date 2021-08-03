Brazil to play Spain in men's Olympic soccer gold-medal game

Defending champion Brazil will face Spain for the Olympic gold medal in men's soccer on Saturday. Spain beat host Japan 1-0 Tuesday with Marco Asensio scoring a curling shot in the 115th minute in Saitama. The 25-year-old Real Madrid winger is one of three players in the squad over the age of 24 permitted at the Olympics. Spain benefits from being able to secure the release of players from its top clubs for an additional tournament squeezed into the season.