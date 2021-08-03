Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Brazil to play Spain in men's Olympic soccer gold-medal game

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefending champion Brazil will face Spain for the Olympic gold medal in men's soccer on Saturday. Spain beat host Japan 1-0 Tuesday with Marco Asensio scoring a curling shot in the 115th minute in Saitama. The 25-year-old Real Madrid winger is one of three players in the squad over the age of 24 permitted at the Olympics. Spain benefits from being able to secure the release of players from its top clubs for an additional tournament squeezed into the season.

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Fox News

Fox News

496K+
Followers
108K+
Post
484M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Asensio
Person
Eduardo Aguirre
Person
Neymar
Person
Dani Alves
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Olympics#Olympic Soccer#Real Madrid#Brazilians#Paris Saint Germain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
Place
Sydney
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Related
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Tokyo Olympics records its first COVID-19 cluster

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympics confirmed the Games' first COVID-19 cluster infection on Wednesday, as 12 members of the artistic swimming delegation from Greece were moved out of the athletes' village and into isolation. Four athletes and one team official tested positive, officials announced....
EconomyFOXBusiness

The 2021 Olympics are turning into a $20 billion bust for Japan

When Toyota Motor Corp. said this week it wouldn’t run any ads in Japan tied to the Olympics, it sent a message louder than any TV commercial about the host nation’s grim mood. Toyota is Japan’s most valuable company and a global Olympics sponsor, the top rank shared by only...
CarsBirmingham Star

Tokyo 2020 sponsor Toyota pulls Olympics TV ads

Tokyo [Japan], July 19 (ANI): The Tokyo 2020 Olympics has suffered a major commercial hit as sponsor Toyota won't air Olympics-related TV ads and its president won't attend the opening ceremony on July 23. The announcement by Japan's biggest automaker just before the Friday kick-off of the Games in Tokyo...
PoliticsNew York Post

Russia stops Cubans from entering Estonia on air mattresses

While most Cubans flee their dictatorship via boat to the United States due to its proximity, somehow three Cubans ended up in Russia and then tried to flee that country and theirs on top of an air mattress via the River Narva in a roundabout attempt to get to Spain.
Tokyo, JPwkms.org

The Flowers For Olympic Medalists Carry Deep Meaning In Japan

TOKYO — If you've been tuning in to Olympic events, you might have noticed that every medal winner carries a small bouquet of yellow, green and deep-blue flowers tied with a blue bow. But they're more than just flowers. The elements of the bouquet carry a deeper story, and they...
Tokyo Olympicsdallassun.com

Director of Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony dismissed

Tokyo [Japan], July 22 (ANI): Kentaro Kobayashi was dismissed from his role as director of the team creating the opening and closing ceremonies of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics for making a Holocaust joke, the organizing committee said on Thursday. The decision came after a video surfaced of Kobayashi, a former...
Tokyo, JPKELOLAND TV

South Korea removes controversial banners at Olympic village

SEOUL, South Korea (Associated Press) — South Korea’s Olympic committee says it has removed banners at the Olympic athletes’ village in Tokyo which referred to a 16th-century war between Korea and Japan. It followed an intervention from the International Olympic Committee which saw them as provocative. In agreeing to take...
PetsTheHorse.com

Dressage Horses Arrive in Japan for Tokyo Olympics

Can horses fly? They can if they’re Olympic athletes!. And in a piece of history-making, 36 of them flew into Japan the night of July 14–the first full cargo load of horses ever to land in Haneda, the waterfront airport that serves the greater Tokyo area and is now welcoming a very different group of Olympic athletes.
WorldInternational Business Times

Fourth Covid Case In Olympic Village As Toyota Rules Out Games Ads

Tokyo's Olympic Village was hit by a fourth coronavirus case on Monday and major sponsor Toyota said it would not run any Games-related TV ads as the event struggled for support just days before the opening ceremony. A Czech beach volleyball player became the fourth case and the third infected...

Comments / 0

Community Policy