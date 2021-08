The Conservatory of the Ozarks in Springfield employs professional instructors to provide students of all ages, children and adults, with music, art, and drama lessons. Conservatory students were to present a recital of patriotic music in time for the Independence Day holiday. It was originally scheduled to take place in Drury University’s Clara Thompson Hall. However, that facility suffered damage due to vandalism in early May, so COTO postponed its recital until Sunday August 1st. The location has also changed: still the Drury campus, but now the performances will take place in Drury Stone Chapel. Heather Leverich, COTO’s master Voice & Piano instructor, explained what happened.