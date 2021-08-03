Karol Markowicz: Cuomo sexual harassment probe -- what will it take for corrupt governor to finally quit?
New York Attorney General Letitia James revealed at a press conference Tuesday that the governor had violated federal and state law when he abused several women in his orbit. James said "the investigation found that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed current and former New York state employees by engaging in unwelcome and non-consensual touching and making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature."www.foxnews.com
