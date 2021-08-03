Cancel
Ex-Rangers coach John Tortorella to join ESPN; will we get another Sean Avery type rant?

A new report indicates ESPN is set to hire the fiery John Tortorella as a studio analyst for next season’s coverage. The 63 year-old bench boss is not one to mince words, and will undoubtedly be some must-see TV for hockey fans. John Tortorella’s epic rant on Sean Avery. Make...

NHLhockeybuzz.com

BREAKING: Tortorella to ESPN + Domi on Block

What a news day for Columbus fans and also a hockey fan in general. The gift of giving is back and that John Tortorella. According to Aaron Portzline of the Athletic, it has been confirmed that the former bench boss has joined ESPN as an analyst for the upcoming season. Tortorella joins a cast and crew of ESPN personalities; former NHL players; and hockey hall of famers.
HockeyRealGM

ESPN Hires John Tortorella As Studio Analyst

John Tortorella was hired as a studio analyst Wednesday for ESPN's coverage of the NHL beginning this season. The 63-year-old coached the Columbus Blue Jackets for six seasons until it was announced May 10 that he would not return. His 673 wins in 20 seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks and Blue Jackets are tied with Peter Laviolette for the most by a United States-born coach in NHL history.
NHLAwful Announcing

John Tortorella, famed for many past media confrontations, is joining the media again, this time as an ESPN analyst

John Tortorella is known for a long NHL coaching career, but one that’s often involved confrontation, whether with players or with the media. Some of those media confrontations have been particularly remarkable, including repeated fiery exchanges with Larry Brooks of The New York Post, regular combative press conferences, complaints about particular media coverage, and a $25,000 fine last summer for conduct during a media availability (where he answered two questions and then left). And “Torts” is now returning to a media role; he had a brief media stint with TSN in 2008-09 before leaving for the Rangers’ job, and now, following his parting of ways with the Blue Jackets in May, he’ll be a studio analyst for ESPN’s NHL coverage (which begins this fall). Aaron Portzline of The Athletic has more on that:
NHLPosted by
Yardbarker

Former NHL coach John Tortorella set to be new ESPN hockey analyst

Good news for hockey fans who were going to miss John Tortorella delivering fiery commentary during postgame pressers. The former Columbus Blue Jackets bench boss is set to join ESPN as an in-studio analyst for the 2021 NHL season, The Athletic's Aaron Portzline reported on Tuesday. While his coaching résumé...
NHLrawcharge.com

Lightning Round: John Tortorella to ESPN

Former Tampa Bay Lightning coach who was fired by the Columbus Blue Jackets, John Tortorella, is reportedly joining ESPN as a studio analyst. Pale Dragon on Twitter made doodles in pen for all the SB Nation blog logos, and check out Stanley on a jet ski. My only question is what does the Stanley Cup drink? Beer is easy, but he’s a stainless steel cup. My guess is Stanley chugs furniture polish when he’s out on the town.
NHLmarkerzone.com

JOHN TORTORELLA FINDS WORK OUTSIDE OF AN NHL COACHING POSITION

Things have been extremely quiet on the John Tortorella front since his contract as head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets expired at the end of the season. The two sides mutually agreed to part ways after six seasons. Many assumed Tortorella would be quickly snapped up by another team looking for a new bench boss, but all vacant positions have been filled and Tortorella was left on the sidelines. However, at least for now, it appears he has found work elsewhere.
NHLchatsports.com

FTB: John Tortorella wants to be on your TV all the time

Torts on TV? We’re used to seeing the ex-Columbus Blue Jackets coach on TV a lot, but mostly because of his penchant for not saying anything to the media, now he’s been hired to be on TV to actually talk about hockey. Told former #CBJ coach John Tortorella has been...
NHLPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Report: Buffalo Sabres Make Trade Offer For Jack Eichel

The start of NHL Free Agency begins on Wednesday, July 28th (an hour away as I type this), and the Buffalo Sabres should stay busy over the next 24-48 hours and beyond; especially considering they still are exploring trade offers for captain Jack Eichel. It may have been a surprise...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, and the Buffalo Sabres

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman on their offseason plans: ” is not going to preclude us from doing anything. We have some flexibility. That was a big part of the Duncan Keith trade… We’re going to be able to pursue some players if it works out. We’re also having some trade conversations.”
NHLPosted by
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers sign tough guy Jarred Tinordi who handed Tom Wilson payback for injuring Brandon Carlo

The New York Rangers continue to react to the Tom Wilson incident sending a firm message that something like that will never happen again. Today they signed 6-6′, 205 lbs defenseman Jarred Tinordi to a 2 year deal worth $900K AAV. The 29 year-old will automatically become the team’s 7th defender and likely will play sparingly when the match up calls for it.
NHLYardbarker

Teams Dropping Out, Jack Eichel Trade Down to Two Clubs

Elliotte Friedman provided some updates on the latest trade chatter when it comes to Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel. Noting that things have been a little quiet on the Eichel trade front with all the talk of the NHL Expansion Draft, Friedman says teams are actually pulling away from discussions with the Buffalo Sabres and there aren’t a lot of teams left for Sabres GM Kevyn Adams to negotiate with.
NHLPosted by
The Game Haus

Who’s Leaving The Pittsburgh Penguins?

What a week it’s been in the National Hockey League. Everything is set and ready for the expansion draft on Wednesday, and fans are excited. Well, excited and nervous. They’re excited to see another team come into the league, but nervous because one player from their favorite team is going to be leaving. In the case of the Pittsburgh Penguins, there are three very clear frontrunners for the Seattle Kraken to select. So, who’s going to be leaving the Penguins?
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Ducks, Oilers, Sharks, Blues, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, how many teams are realistically still in the running for Jack Eichel? Could the Edmonton Oilers be thinking about going with another older netminder and adding someone like Anton Khudobin? There are rumors about a Timo Meier trade but how realistic are they? Finally, is there movement on a Vladimir Tarasenko trade?
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Report: Evander Kane Facing Lifetime Ban From NHL.

Some bombshell news over the weekend. San Jose Sharks' forward Evander Kane is facing a possible lifetime ban from the NHL. Over the weekend his soon to be ex-wife posted some accusations which involved Kane not only gambling but gambling on NHL games as well. She added that he would intentionally try and lose games so he would cash in on the wagers.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Avalanche, Sharks, Blackhawks, Maple Leafs, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, as part of a follow-up to the story about the NHL investigating Evander Kane for allegedly gambling on his own games, there’s more chatter coming out of San Jose when it comes to Kane’s relationship with his teammates. Meanwhile, a different kind of relationship story, there’s a ton of chatter (mostly lighthearted) about the way Nathan MacKinnon apparently interacts as a leader. Will the Chicago Blackhawks be making any trades to accommodate Marc-Andre Fluery’s contract? Finally, what do all the big contracts being handed out for defensemen mean for a player like Morgan Rielly of the Toronto Maple Leafs?
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Jack Eichel and the New York Rangers

John Vogl of The Athletic: While the Jack Eichel rumors to the New York Rangers go in an endless circle, it is time to look at some assets that may be offered. This applies to other teams and not just the Rangers. Los Angeles, Minnesota, Philadelphia, and New York seem...
NHLNBC Sports

Which teams can actually afford a Jack Eichel trade?

The Jack Eichel situation seems to have reached its breaking point in Buffalo, going from contentious to downright ugly. He clearly wants to have his preferred surgery, he clearly wants moved somewhere else, and it only seems to be a matter of when he actually gets traded. But for as...
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders Still In The Mix For Vladimir Tarasenko

TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 7: Vladimir Tarasenko #91 of the St. Louis Blues waits for a faceoff against the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on October 7, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Blues defeated the Maple Leafs 3-2. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images) Usually,...
NHLnhltraderumor.com

Flames, Candiens, Wild, Sharks interested in Christian Dvorak

With the Arizona Coyotes looking to do a full rebuild it is looking like Christian Dvorak is available for trade. Elliotte Friedman is reporting the San Jose Sharks, Calgary Flames, Minnesota Wild, Montreal Canadiens, and the New York Rangers as the teams with the most interest. Friedman went on to...

