Ex-Rangers coach John Tortorella to join ESPN; will we get another Sean Avery type rant?

John Tortorella is known for a long NHL coaching career, but one that’s often involved confrontation, whether with players or with the media. Some of those media confrontations have been particularly remarkable, including repeated fiery exchanges with Larry Brooks of The New York Post, regular combative press conferences, complaints about particular media coverage, and a $25,000 fine last summer for conduct during a media availability (where he answered two questions and then left). And “Torts” is now returning to a media role; he had a brief media stint with TSN in 2008-09 before leaving for the Rangers’ job, and now, following his parting of ways with the Blue Jackets in May, he’ll be a studio analyst for ESPN’s NHL coverage (which begins this fall). Aaron Portzline of The Athletic has more on that: