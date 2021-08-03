Lebanon’s Aoun supports transparent investigation on eve of blast anniversary

(NEW YORK) -- One year after the blast that destroyed the port of Beirut and a large part of the city, the families of the dead are still looking for answers. In the aftermath of the huge blast at a warehouse in the port of Beirut, where 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, a fertilizer which can also used as an explosive, had been left there for years, the authorities promised the results of an investigation within days. Instead, not only has the investigation barely advanced, the area around the port blast has barely been repaired, serving as a metaphor for the Lebanese capital’s recent woes.