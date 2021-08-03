Lebanon’s Aoun supports transparent investigation on eve of blast anniversary
BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun said on Tuesday he was fully supportive of an impartial investigation on last summer’s Beirut port blast. In a televised speech on the eve of the anniversary of the explosion that killed over 200 people, injured thousands and destroyed large swathes of the city, Aoun also said he was for a strong judiciary that would not back down when questioning any officials, no matter how high they ranked.985theriver.com
Comments / 0