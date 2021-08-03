Aggies In The Olympics Recap: August 3

Track & Field: Athing Mu won the women’s 800m gold, setting a new American record of 1:55.21. Mu is the first American woman to win gold in the event since Madeline Manning in the 1968 Olympics. The Trenton, New Jersey, native, is the first female in program history to obtain an individual medal and the first Aggie, male or female, to win gold in an individual track event. Trinidad and Tobago’s Tyra Gittens placed 10th in her Olympic debut with a 21-8/6.60m leap in the women’s long jump final. Tahar Triki of Algeria placed third and registered a 55-11.25/17.05m mark in men’s triple jump opening round to qualify for the final on Wednesday, August 4 at 9 p.m. Maggie Malone only needed one attempt to hit the Olympic standard, recording a 206-11/63.07m throw, to automatically qualify herself for the women’s javelin final on Friday, August 6 at 6:50 a.m.