Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Big 12, Pac-12 commissioners meeting to discuss potential partnership

By Zac Wassink
Posted by 
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WiGIE_0bGbOUlL00
PAC-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff speaks to the media during the Pac-12 football Media Day at the W Hollywood.? Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Days after Texas and Oklahoma officially accepted membership offers to defect from the Big 12 and head to the SEC, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby and Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff are planning to have what could ultimately become a vital discussion.

The Athletic's Max Olson and Bruce Feldman explained that Bowlsby and Kliavkoff are meeting Tuesday to talk about a potential partnership between their conferences. A merger could be on the table, or the leagues could form a scheduling alliance that would involve member institutions facing off on a yearly basis.

While speaking before the Texas Senate on Monday, Bowlsby acknowledged the Big 12 could partner with a different conference. "There may be opportunity for mergers," he added. "There may be opportunities to add members. There may be other opportunities that are currently unforeseen."

Per Kyle Bonagura of ESPN, Kliavkoff is also open to either forming a scheduling alliance or expanding the conference.

"We're, on purpose, not reaching out and trying to poach any schools, but my phone has blown up -- absolutely blown up over the last five days," Kliavkoff told ESPN last week. "And I've got lots and lots of calls from probably every school you would imagine and probably a few you'd be surprised by. We're listening to all inbound inquiries, because it seems like the smart thing to do."

As things currently stand, Texas and Oklahoma will join the SEC in July 2025. The Associated Press (h/t ESPN) notes those schools leaving the Big 12 could cost the conference 50% of the worth of its media rights deal.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Bowlsby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Pac 12 Conference#Big 12#American Football#Sec#Athletic#The Texas Senate#Espn#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Cardinals Will Host Red & White Practice on Saturday

With just under a week until the Arizona Cardinals play host to the Dallas Cowboys in their first preseason game, the Cardinals are set to host their annual "Red and White Practice" on Saturday, August 8 at State Farm Stadium. The practice, which is scheduled from 1:30-3:00 p.m., will feature...
NFLYardbarker

Jimmy Johnson zings Jerry Jones after Cowboys Ring of Honor announcement

Jimmy Johnson zinged Jerry Jones after the Dallas Cowboys owner finally said he would put the team’s former coach into the Ring of Honor. Johnson’s absence from the Cowboys’ Ring of Honor has been a major ongoing omission given that the 78-year-old rebuilt the Cowboys and won back-to-back Super Bowls with them. He is a big part of the reason why the team became so popular in the 1990s.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Uses 1 Word To Describe Big 12 Conference

For years now, the Big 12 has had a reputation of being a defense-optional league, but Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley says that’s not the case. During an interview with Sirius XM at Big 12 Media Days last week, Riley discussed the defensive coaching and game-planning in the league, which he views as second to none.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

3 Big 12 Schools Reportedly Reached Out To Pac-12

The Big 12, as we currently know it, is on the verge of obliteration. Texas and Oklahoma are reportedly on their way to the SEC, leaving eight members of the conference in the dust. Is there a hero to save the day? Insert the Pac-12. According to TCU insider Jeremy...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Report: Another Big 12 School Involved In Kansas/Big Ten Talks

The college football landscape is changing rapidly. To keep up, two Big 12 programs – Kansas and now Iowa State – have interest in the Big Ten. In the event Oklahoma and Texas do, indeed, leave for the SEC, the idea is that the Big 12 would dissipate in a hurry. That’d leave the rest of the Power Five conferences – the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 – fighting for the scraps.
College SportsAL.com

Barry Switzer didn’t hold back on how absurd a potential penalty is for ‘Horns Down’ gesture

Barry Switzer is adamant about just how ridiculous the idea of assessing a penalty for a “Horns Down” gesture is. The former Oklahoma coach reacted to Big 12 coordinator of officials Greg Burks explaining Thursday during Big 12 Media Days the much-scrutinized variation of Texas’ “Horns Up” gesture “probably” will be penalized as the league makes an effort to cut down on taunting.
Kansas StatePosted by
The Daily Goal Horn

REPORT: Kansas Leaving the Big 12

Morgantown, West Virginia – Reports are leaking out that the Kansas Jayhawks are leaving the Big 12 Conference and will join the Big Ten!. Kansas, according to multiple reports, intends to make the announcement official “within the next few weeks” and it could be announced as early as next week.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

ESPN releases preseason top 25 poll; 6 SEC teams make the cut

The college football season starts later this month! Several FBS teams have Week 0 games on the schedule. The SEC doesn’t kick off until Sept. 2, when Tennessee hosts Bowling Green on a Thursday night to kick off the Josh Heupel era. The other SEC teams will kick off their 2021 campaigns that weekend.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Notre Dame News

On Wednesday, the college football world received major news regarding Notre Dame’s home opener for the 2021 season. Notre Dame’s matchup with Toledo on Sept. 11 will be exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. The network also announced that all home games for the Fighting Irish will be streamed on the app this season.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big 12, Pac-12 News

Is another mega-conference in the works? The Big 12 and Pac-12 commissioners will reportedly discuss the idea when the two meet together on Tuesday. College football is changing as we know it; the SEC is once again leading the pack. The SEC is in the process of adding Oklahoma and Texas to the conference. So where does that leave the rest of the Power Five? The Big 12 is in trouble. Just eight of its conference members remain. The best of the bunch is probably Oklahoma State or Baylor, neither being the powerhouses or brands Oklahoma and Texas are. The Big 12 needs help. Insert the Pac-12.

Comments / 0

Community Policy