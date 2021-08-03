Teen arrested in May shooting death at Forest Park apartments

A teenager was arrested at an Atlanta nightclub last week in connection with a deadly shooting in Forest Park. Demetrius Tyrone Wayne Price Jr., 17, is facing murder and other charges in the shooting death of 28-year-old Delmario Benton, two months after Forest Park police circulated a photo of a person of interest and asked for the public’s help to identify him. Police said Tuesday they have identified Price as the man in the photo, and confirmed another man previously linked to the case is not facing any charges.