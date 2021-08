YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Danny Valencia hit a three-run homer off a Mexican Double-A pitcher playing in his 15th consecutive minor league season, and Israel pounded relievers Fernando Salas and Oliver Pérez in a six-run seventh inning to win 12-5 and reach the double round-robin phase of the Olympic baseball tournament. It was Israel's first win in Olympic baseball game. Zack Weiss got the win by allowing one run in two innings. Israel plays Tuesday against the winner of Monday night’s game between South Korea and the Dominican Republic. Mexico was eliminated. Manny Barreda gave up six runs, four hits and three walks in two-plus innings.