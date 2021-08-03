Williams pleads guilty to meth, heroin charges

CLINTON — Prosecutors will recommend a Clinton woman receive a suspended sentence on two felony drug charges, according to a plea agreement reached in the case. Jodi L. Williams, 37, 720 1/2 S. Fifth St., pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, methamphetamine, a Class C felony; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, heroin, third offense, a Class D felony. The plea agreement was filed last week. The order accepting plea and setting sentencing was filed Monday.