Vikings owner expresses concern over team's low vaccination rate

By Chelena Goldman
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
Minnesota Vikings owner Mark Wilf before the game against the New Orleans Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings are one of the teams with the lowest rates of vaccinated players in the NFL. And the higher-ups aren't too happy about that with the 2021 season on the horizon.

Vikings owner Mark Wilf told reporters on Tuesday he is worried about only 70% of players having at least one of their COVID-19 shots and is putting in the effort to make that number go up.

"We’re very concerned," Wilf said via ESPN's Courtney Cronin. "I think it’s safe to say our number one priority is the health and safety of our players, our coaches, our staff, and ultimately the entire community."

Wilf's comments come on the heels of head coach Mike Zimmer expressing his own frustration after four of his players had to be put on the COVID-19 list just four days into training camp.

"I just feel like we’re going to have guys miss games,” Zimmer said via The Athletic. “There are so many cases going on right now. We’re going to have guys miss some games and we have to be prepared for it.”

The NFL informed teams in July it will not extend the regular season past 18 weeks to make up games canceled due to COVID-19.

