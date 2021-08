A new look for Evolve Cellars, McWatters Collection, and introducing Chronos. [Penticton, BC] August 5th – The last year and a half has changed us all and this is especially true for the team at TIME Family of Wines. The downtown Penticton winery was purchased by new owners Ron and Shelley Mayert and has undertaken several projects as well as a new look to set the tone for exciting times ahead.