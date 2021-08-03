Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Lebanon’s Aoun supports transparent investigation on eve of blast anniversary

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun said on Tuesday he was fully supportive of an impartial investigation on last summer’s Beirut port blast. In a televised speech on the eve of the anniversary of the explosion that killed over 200 people, injured thousands and destroyed large swathes of the city, Aoun also said he was for a strong judiciary that would not back down when questioning any officials, no matter how high they ranked.

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Aoun
Person
Hassan Diab
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Beirut#Reuters#Justice#Lebanese#Human Rights Watch#The World Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East
Related
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Hezbollah in tight spot as Lebanon veers on brink of collapse

While Lebanon suffers from the worst economic crisis in its history, the Iranian terror proxy Hezbollah, which has such a heavy influence in the country, is doing everything it can to safeguard its interests during the turmoil. Still, it is in no position right now to provoke conflict with Israel.
MilitaryThe Jewish Press

Iranian, Hezbollah Commanders Killed in Israeli Attacks

Hezbollah military commander Imad al-Amin was killed last Thursday in an Israeli attack on western Syria, Al Arabiya reported Saturday night. The Hezbollah telegram channel confirmed that the commander was killed while on duty, but did not specify where and when. Syrian Observatory for Human Rights cited “reliable sources” according...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Two rockets from Lebanon hit Israel, drawing Israeli retaliation

JERUSALEM, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Two rockets launched from Lebanon on Wednesday struck Israel, which responded with artillery fire amid heightened regional tensions over an alleged Iranian attack on an oil tanker in the Gulf last week. Israel's Magen David Adom national ambulance service said there were no casualties on...
Relationshipsfroggyweb.com

No happy anniversary for bride caught up in Beirut blast

BEIRUT (Reuters) – It should have been the happiest of times, but Lebanese doctor Israa Seblani does not even have a photograph of her wedding on display as the memories are so painful. She was standing radiant in a white gown and headdress in a square in Beirut last Aug....
Middle EastPosted by
AFP

Three Hezbollah among 5 dead in Lebanon funeral ambush: security source

At least five people including three Hezbollah members were killed south of Beirut Sunday when a funeral procession for a party member was ambushed, a Lebanese security source told AFP. Several people were wounded in the exchange of fire in the Khalde area between members of the Lebanese Shiite group and Sunni residents, the source said. The funeral was for a Hezbollah man killed the night before, the source added. Hezbollah in a statement appealed to the army and security forces to arrest those behind the "ambush", which it said killed two members of the funeral procession.
MilitaryInternational Business Times

Israel Conducts First Lebanon Strikes In Seven Years: Military

The Israeli air force said it carried out its first air strikes on neighbouring Lebanon in seven years Thursday following a second day of rocket fire across the border. Lebanon condemned the strikes as an "escalation" that could mark a change of tactics by Israel, while UN peacekeepers urged restraint.
Middle Eastperutribune.com

Mired in crises, Lebanon marks 1 year since horrific blast

BEIRUT (AP) — Banks, businesses and government offices were shuttered Wednesday as Lebanon marks one year since the horrific explosion at the port of Beirut with a national day of mourning. The grim anniversary comes amid an unprecedented economic and financial meltdown, and a political stalemate that has kept the...
Middle EastCNBC

Hezbollah says fired rockets after Israeli airstrikes

BEIRUT (AP) — The militant Hezbollah group said it fired a barrage of rockets near Israeli positions close to the Lebanese border on Friday, calling it retaliation for Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon a day earlier. In a statement, Hezbollah says it hit "open fields" near Israeli positions in the...
Middle EastVoice of America

HRW Report Implicates Top Lebanese Officials in Beirut Blast

Some senior Lebanese officials were aware of the risks of storing a highly explosive material at Beirut’s port before it exploded last year, killing dozens of people, a Human Rights Watch report concluded Tuesday. The report was released a year after Lebanese officials blamed the Aug. 4 explosion on the...
Middle EastWashington Post

A year after Beirut’s blast, Macron’s Lebanon gambit is a dud

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest for free, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. A year ago, the world watched in horror as a monstrous blast ripped apart Beirut’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy