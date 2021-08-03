Cancel
Officer dead and suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TPpQo_0bGbNYG200
Police block off an entrance to the Pentagon following reports of multiple gun shots fired on a bus platform near the facility’s Metro station Tuesday, Aug, 3 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

An officer died after being stabbed during a burst of violence at a transit station outside the Pentagon and a suspect in the incident was shot dead at the scene, officials said.

The Pentagon, the headquarters of the US military, was temporarily placed on lockdown after gunshots were fired near the entrance of the building.

More details about the violence were expected at a Pentagon news conference.

The connection between the shooting and the stabbing of the officer was not immediately clear. The authorities did not immediately provide details or the sequence of events.

The incident occurred on a Metro bus platform that is part of the Pentagon Transit Centre, according to the Pentagon Protection Force Protection Agency.

The facility is just steps from the Pentagon building, which is in Arlington County, Virginia, just across the Potomac River from Washington, DC.

An Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots, then a pause, then at least one additional shot. Another AP journalist heard police yelling “shooter”.

A Pentagon announcement said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity”. The agency responsible for security at the building, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, tweeted shortly before noon that the scene of the incident was secure.

The lockdown was lifted except for the area around the crime scene.

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, were at the White House meeting with President Joe Biden, at the time of the shooting.

In 2010, two officers with the Pentagon Force Protection Agency were wounded when a gunman approached them at a security screening area. The officers, who survived, returned fire, fatally wounding the gunman, identified as John Patrick Bedell.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Related
Public SafetyNewsweek

Who Is Austin Lanz? Suspect Identified In Pentagon Transit Center Shooting

Austin Lanz has been identified as the suspect in a deadly attack that occurred at the Pentagon Transit Center earlier on Tuesday. Lanz, a 27-year-old Georgia resident, is suspected of having rushed towards a Pentagon police officer before stabbing them in the throat, killing them. Law enforcement officers then shot Lanz, killing him at the scene.
Public SafetyThe Independent

Police confirm ‘several casualties’ in Pentagon shooting

Police have confirmed “several casualties” from a shooting incident outside the Pentagon on Tuesday. The building, which acts as headquarters for America’s armed forces, was locked down after multiple shots were fired at the Pentagon Transit Center. Woodrow Kusse, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency’s chief of police, provided more details...
Public Safetywmleader.com

Capitol police officer Kyle DeFreytag dead of suicide

A Washington, DC police officer who responded to the deadly riot at the US Capitol on Jan. 6 took his own life last month, making him the fourth law enforcement officer who took part in the events of that day to die by his own hand. The Metropolitan Police Department...
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Pentagon on lockdown after gunshots fired near Metro

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station. A Pentagon announcement said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.”. An Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.
MilitaryVoice of America

Pentagon Identifies 7 Suspects in Moise Killing Who Received US Military Training

WASHINGTON - At least seven Colombian nationals who were arrested by Haitian authorities in connection with the assassination of President Jovenel Moise received U.S. military or police training. A U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the investigation, told VOA Friday that all seven...
MilitaryPosted by
newschain

Multiple injuries as gunshots fired at Pentagon bus stop

Gunshots have been fired near the entrance to the Pentagon resulting in multiple injuries. The facility, the headquarters of the US military, was temporarily placed on lockdown. A police officer was among those injured, according to two law enforcement officials. The incident occurred on a Metro bus platform that is...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Police officer dies, others injured and Pentagon locked down after shots fired at DC Metro station

The Pentagon, headquarters of America’s armed forces, went into lockdown after a shooting was reported at a nearby Metro station.Multiple gunshots were heard by the station, which is served by the city’s Yellow and Blue lines, The Associated Press reported.The shooting reportedly occurred outside the station at a bus platform.“The Pentagon currently is on lock down due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. We are asking the public to please avoid the area. More information will be forthcoming,” read a statement released on Twitter by the Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA).Separately, a spokesperson for PFPA told...
MilitaryBirmingham Star

Pentagon locked down amid 'shooting incident'

Washington [US], August 3 (ANI): The Pentagon on Tuesday (local time) was locked down with no personnel allowed outside due to a "shooting incident" outside the building, according to a spokesperson. "The Pentagon currently is on lockdown due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. We are asking the...
MilitaryRebel Yell

Pentagon on alert after shooting nearby

(Washington) The Pentagon was on high alert Tuesday morning because of a nearby shooting, the US Department of Defense security services announced. Staff were told to stay inside the building over a loudspeaker after multiple gunshots were heard at the notorious building’s bus station in suburban Washington. “The Pentagon is...

