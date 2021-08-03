Cancel
Environment

Widespread storms through mid-week, then drier and warmer

By Erica Meyer
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Storms are popping up early this afternoon, with isolated storms in the Gila and Rio Grande Valley. Widespread storms will last through the afternoon and evening in the central mountain chain, northern mountains, northeast highlands and east plains. There is a high threat for flash flooding in the northern mountains as heavy rain is expected with slow-moving storms. As those storms move east into the northeast highlands, the flood threat will remain high. Stay away from burn scars, arroyos, washes and river/stream beds.

State
New Mexico State
#Drier#Heavy Rain#Flash Flood#Extreme Weather#Krqe
