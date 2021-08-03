The Marvel's Avengers Free Weekend Cursed You. Here's How

Getting to try something for free can be quite exciting, right? Unless, of course, it prohibits you from enjoying that thing beyond the trial period. In July, Square Enix announced that it was rolling out a "Marvel's Avengers All-Access Weekend" that would take place the last weekend of the month. Not only did this offer new players a chance to take the game for a spin, but it also provided some nice perks for existing players, like a boost in XP earnings, a marketplace sale, and free resources. The event actually helped "Marvel's Avengers" see a much-needed spike in concurrent players. Now that it's over, however, some enthusiastic newcomers are unable to purchase the game.