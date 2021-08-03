American Airlines expanding its services for CVG local travelers
ERLANGER, Ky. — American Airlines has grown its service level at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) by more than one-third compared to pre-pandemic levels by partnering with the airport. By early November, American will have added two new nonstop destinations, expanded service to one destination, and upgraded service to several other destinations providing greater traveler convenience and comfort.www.lanereport.com
Comments / 0