VA clinics requiring face coverings in southeastern North Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE — Face coverings are required for those visiting the Veterans Affairs Coastal Health Care System in southeastern North Carolina.

The VA, in a release, also says children under age 16 are not allowed to visit.

The clinics’ waiting areas have limited space. Veterans are asked to “limit the number of family members and caregivers to no more than one person and only if that person is necessary to provide mobility, interpretation or health care decision making.”

There will be screening for COVID-19 at each clinic for all who come. If there should be a special circumstance, veterans or their caregivers are asked to contact their patient care team.