VA clinics requiring face coverings in southeastern North Carolina

By Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 2 days ago
FAYETTEVILLE — Face coverings are required for those visiting the Veterans Affairs Coastal Health Care System in southeastern North Carolina.

The VA, in a release, also says children under age 16 are not allowed to visit.

The clinics’ waiting areas have limited space. Veterans are asked to “limit the number of family members and caregivers to no more than one person and only if that person is necessary to provide mobility, interpretation or health care decision making.”

There will be screening for COVID-19 at each clinic for all who come. If there should be a special circumstance, veterans or their caregivers are asked to contact their patient care team.

Bladen Journal

Coronavirus: One-on-one with Bladen County Health Director Dr. Terri Duncan

ELIZABETHTOWN — Dr. Terri Duncan met with the Elizabethtown Rotary Club No. 6146 on Wednesday at the Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery. She brought a message of encouragement for what the Bladen County Health Department continues to do, in and outside of the coronavirus pandemic. There is, she reminded, a full regular list of things to be done daily by the staff that don’t involve COVID-19.
Bladen Journal

Elizabethtown candidate passes CPA examination

ELIZABETHTOWN — Allan Landry Staten, of Elizabethtown, is among 46 candidates to pass the uniform CPA examination. A release from the N.C. State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners said Staten and the others passed the Uniform CPA Examination and satisfied the state’s technical knowledge and skills requirements necessary for CPA licensure.
Bladen Journal

Flagship facility for Cape Fear Valley Health honored

FAYETTEVILLE — A leading magazine, U.S. News & World Report, has named Cape Fear Valley Medical Center a Best Regional Hospital. The flagship facility in the health-care system that oversees Bladen County Hospital in Elizabethtown also was awarded “hig performing” status for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, colon cancer surgery, diabetes, heart attack, heart failure, kidney failure and stroke.
Bladen Journal

Coronavirus: Study says less than 1% of fully vaccinated people experiencing breakthrough COVID infections

A new study found that less than 1 percent of fully vaccinated people have experienced a breakthrough COVID-19 infection. The Kaiser Family Foundation analyzed data from states that report breakthrough infections and found fully vaccinated Americans made up a very small portion of the infected population, with Oklahoma at 0.9 percent the highest and Connecticut at 0.1 percent the lowest.
Bladen Journal

Rural Center’s coalition recruiting entrepreneurs, small business owners

RALEIGH — The Small Business Coalition inivitiative of the N.C. Rural Center is recruiting entrepreneurs and small business owners. The effort has already attracted 272 members advocating for more robust policies and programs to support the state’s small business communities, a release says. The coalition was born out of the Small Business Policy Task Force in 2021. Its goal is to build “a strong network to inform and advocate for statewide small business policies, programs and resources,” a release says.
Bladen Journal

Eastpointe schedules webinars in August

BEULAVILLE — Webinar scheduling for Eastpointe, a managed care organization, are set for August. Susan Baggett will be the presenter for each of the following:. • Aug. 5, 2 p.m.: Managing Dementia-Related Distress with Dolls; this presentation provides a brief overview of dementia and discusses the use of dolls as one tool to decrease distress ,manage behaviors, provide stimulating activity amd engagement, and potentially improve quality of life.
Bladen Journal

Lumberton hospital at maximum capacity; still taking emergencies

LUMBERTON — The hospital here is at maximum capacity, and potential patients are being asked to seek other alternatives. UNC Health Southeastern, which has an affiliate office in Clarkton, is “urging the public to visit their primary care physician or use local urgent care clinics for all health conditions not requiring emergency care as currently all staffed beds at the medical center are occupied and patients seeking admission are facing delays,” a release says.
Bladen Journal

Blood donation could put Bladen County student into a new car; drawing is Monday

FAYETTEVILLE — A Bladen County student could be put into a new car by a Fayetteville dealership. Students in Bladen, Cumberland, Harnett and Hoke counties are eligible and could be chosen if they donate blood before Monday. The eligibility extends to public, private, virtual or homeschool high school students in the counties. Powers Swain Chevrolet, 4709 Bragg Boulevard in Fayetteville, is supplying the car.
Bladen Journal

Tatum retires from Bladen County Hospital; served 44 years

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Hospital is losing one of its longest serving employees. Debra Tatum has retired after 44 years of service. A release from Cape Fear Valley Health, the parent company of the hospital, says she is credited with getting the hospital’s initial national accreditation with the American College of Radiology for ultrasound. She is hailed for “her leadership, experience, and knowledge of her profession.”

