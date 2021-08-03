Scorer's Tent: Golf league results and upcoming events in Polk County
Results from golf league play around Polk County through Aug. 2 with format, date, event and winners by flight or class in alphabetical order. Big Cypress Men's Thursday, Four-Man Team Shamble, Net, July 29: Tim LaBarr/Ray Berube/Terry Deull minus 14, Tom McDonald/Steve Murray/Harry Hostutler/Rusty Douett minus 12, Eddie Lane/Ron Doner/Tim Milter/Tom McGorty minus 9. Closest to pin: No. 5 - Tim LaBarr/Bob Robinson; No. 8 - Harry Hostullar/CV Woodring.
