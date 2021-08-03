Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Polk County, FL

Scorer's Tent: Golf league results and upcoming events in Polk County

The Ledger
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResults from golf league play around Polk County through Aug. 2 with format, date, event and winners by flight or class in alphabetical order. Big Cypress Men's Thursday, Four-Man Team Shamble, Net, July 29: Tim LaBarr/Ray Berube/Terry Deull minus 14, Tom McDonald/Steve Murray/Harry Hostutler/Rusty Douett minus 12, Eddie Lane/Ron Doner/Tim Milter/Tom McGorty minus 9. Closest to pin: No. 5 - Tim LaBarr/Bob Robinson; No. 8 - Harry Hostullar/CV Woodring.

www.theledger.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
County
Polk County, FL
City
Golf, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sports
Polk County, FL
Sports
City
Lakeland, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Ellis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Golf League#Big Cypress Men#Irish Lochard#Hamptons Men#Stalilonis#Carole Ferrieri#Lake Ashton Ladies Niners#Individual Five Clubs#Lakeland Men#Sandpiper#Oakwood Men#Schalamar Creek Men#Cleveland Heights#8 30
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
SoccerPosted by
NBC News

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi leaving FC Barcelona, the only club he's ever known

Soccer icon Lionel Messi, who has spent his entire club career with FC Barcelona, will not return to the storied La Liga side, the team announced Thursday. "Despite club and player reaching an agreement and their clear intention to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles," the club said in a brief statement.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo impeachment inquiry nearing completion, chairman says

The chairman of the New York state committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday the panel’s probe is almost finished. “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy