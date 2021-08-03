Two Years Later, Communities Are Remembering The Victims Of The El Paso Massacre

There’s no denying that Juan Gabriel was an iconic entertainer – and not only in Mexico. The Divo de Juárez was well-known throughout the world, and it should go without saying that the singer was just as well known for his voice as he was his over-the-top theatrics and style. But new reporting shows that not everyone was used to his flamboyance and at one private event in particular, his show-stopping antics nearly got him killed.