El Paso, TX

Two Years Later, Communities Are Remembering The Victims Of The El Paso Massacre

By Justin Lessner
 2 days ago
Few of us can believe that it was two years ago when a gunman entered a Walmart in El Paso, Texas and opened fire. The shooter killed 23 people and injured 23 more – nearly all of whom were Latino, which was his expressed intent, saying he wanted to kill Mexicans and Mexican-Americans. The attack is considered to be the deadliest against Latinos in modern U.S. history. Now, two years later, the community is making sure the memory of those killed and injured lives on.

