A’s broadcaster Ray Fosse, a former All-Star catcher, announced on Thursday that he is taking time off to fully devote his efforts toward a longtime battle with cancer. “Along with my wife of 51 years, Carol, today we share that I have been silently battling cancer for the past 16 years,” Fosse, 74, revealed as part of a joint statement with the A’s and NBC Sports California. “Given my current medical condition, I am taking a step away from the A’s and NBC Sports California effective immediately, to focus on my treatment and to be with my family during this time.