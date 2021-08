Partner Post· Separation and Divorce· Single Mom Life. If you are a parent going through a tough time in your marriage then there are many things to consider. According to the below infographic, 47% of people try to work at their marriage for the sake of their children and 77% say that divorce impacted their children. This is why it is so important not to rush into a divorce, if you have children. It is unavoidable to have zero repressions as a result of divorce, it is a life-changing decision, but the extinct of the effects of the process can be minimized. It is also important to consider the effect of having two unhappy parents living together. It is a balance.