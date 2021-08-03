Will Overwatch 2 be canceled or delayed?

Overwatch is a game that, to be completely honest, has been left to slowly die in favor of the upcoming major content update. This is of course referring to Overwatch 2, which is set to bring many new features to both Overwatch and its sequel with the upcoming PvE mode. As that takes a lot of resources and work though, much of the teams working on Overwatch have been relegated to that project. In fact, the last we saw from Overwatch was back in January with the Kanezaka deathmatch map being introduced. If you had hoped for some refreshing content on the way to breathe new life, well, you’re getting more of the same. Thanks to an article from Dexerto that was quickly taken down, the next Overwatch map is another deathmatch map, known merely as Malavento.