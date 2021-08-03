Cancel
Will Overwatch 2 be canceled or delayed?

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been almost two years since Overwatch 2 was announced, and we still don’t know when the game will release. With the recent upheavals at Blizzard, including the departure of lead designer and game director Jeff Kaplan, the future of Overwatch, and the rest of Blizzard’s properties, is in question. Given these issues, it’s not beyond reason that Overwatch 2 could be canceled or delayed indefinitely.

Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Overwatch Update 3.15 Patch Notes

Update 3.15 has arrived for Overwatch and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. The Summer Games have finally arrived this year in Overwatch, which includes Lucioball Remix this time around. That is not all related to this latest patch though, as a number of fixes have also been implemented in the game as well. Here’s everything new with Overwatch update 3.15.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Referee Orisa Released for Overwatch Summer Games 2021

Overwatch’s Summer Games event returned today which means all of the event-themed skins have been revealed and have become available. Amongst them is an Orisa skin. Here is the Referee Orisa skin that was released for the Summer Games 2021. The new skin can be found in the Summer Games...
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Why World of Warcraft players are leaving for FFXIV

Is World of Warcraft dying? You know, it's funny — I've been playing WoW on and off since the game launched in 2004. I've tallied over 10,000 hours of playtime in the game, going from hunting server-first boss kills and raid achievements in my youth to more casual high-end scheduled raids in my work-addled adulthood. I'd scoff at media types writing stories about "WoW killers" and hyperbolic articles talking about WoW dying, only for it to defy expiry date expectations time and time again. This time, however, something feels a bit different.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Overwatch Leak Reveals Upcoming Deathmatch Map, Malavento

Overwatch is a game that, to be completely honest, has been left to slowly die in favor of the upcoming major content update. This is of course referring to Overwatch 2, which is set to bring many new features to both Overwatch and its sequel with the upcoming PvE mode. As that takes a lot of resources and work though, much of the teams working on Overwatch have been relegated to that project. In fact, the last we saw from Overwatch was back in January with the Kanezaka deathmatch map being introduced. If you had hoped for some refreshing content on the way to breathe new life, well, you’re getting more of the same. Thanks to an article from Dexerto that was quickly taken down, the next Overwatch map is another deathmatch map, known merely as Malavento.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Overwatch's new Italian map reveal seems to have been delayed

Overwatch developer Blizzard has seemingly delayed plans to release a new Overwatch map set in Italy. In a since-deleted exclusive news post that had been published on Dexerto, Blizzard was reportedly due to drop a "surprise" Deathmatch map called Malvento onto the test server on July 22, and roll out publicly on August 17.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

AimGod officially added to Shanghai Dragons’ Overwatch Contenders team

After playing with the team just a couple months ago, flex support player and former Overwatch League player Min-seok “AimGod” Kwon has officially joined Team CC, the Contenders team for the Shanghai Sharks. AimGod played with Team CC back in May during the first season of the 2021 Contenders season in Korea, his first active competition in over half a year.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Overwatch Summer Games adds new cosmetics and weekly challenges

The Overwatch: Origins Edition Summer Games event is live now, running for the next three weeks with new cosmetics and weekly challenges. The Summer Games brawls see the return of Lúcioball, which Blizzard calls "Overwatch's futuristic spin on soccer," and the Lúcioball Remix, which sees two balls in play for a "faster, more chaotic version of Lúcioball." Then we've got the weekly challenges, where playing games in Quick Play, Competitive Play, or the Arcade unlocks cosmetics such as sprays and new skins. If you win, that counts as two games. Week One, which runs until July 27th, offers up the Ocean King Winston Icon for playing nine games, the Ocean King Winston spray for 18, and the Ocean King Winston Epic skin for playing 27. Week Two, which runs from July 27th to August 3rd, has the Sunset Pharah Icon for playing nine games, the Sunset Soar spray for 18, and the Sunset Pharah Epic skin for 27. Lastly, Week Three, which runs from August 3rd to August 10th, offers the Nihon Hanzo Icon for playing nine games, the Nihon Hanzo spray for playing 18, and the Nihon Hanzo Epic skin for playing 27 games.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Potential Leaks Discovered For Cyberpunk 2077 DLC

CD Projekt Red is a well-known and beloved video game development studio. They found their fame and glory with their work on The Witcher trilogy several years ago at this point. These video games brought in a lively world, in-depth storytelling, and a long RPG journey for players to dive into. As a result, it was clear that there was already a massive fan base ready to pick up whatever their next big RPG release would be and that of course was Cyberpunk 2077. This was a hyped-up video game and the anticipation continued to grow over the years as fans waited for the proper unveilings along with its launch.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Amazon Games Has Launched The New World Closed Beta

Amazon Games has finally released the closed beta for New World, as selected players can now try the game out for a limited time. Like a lot of betas periods, they're not getting the full game, but they're getting enough to experience what the world has to offer and how the game will end up playing out for a lot of the content. We have a rundown of what people can see int he beta period down below, but in case you want in-depth details, the dev team also wrote an in-depth blog here.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Looks like a new Overwatch map reveal was pulled

It looks like a new Overwatch map was going to be revealed yesterday, before the announcement was pulled. In an article that's now been taken offline, Dexerto reported that a new Deathmatch map called Malevento, based in Italy, was to be added to the Public Test Region. According to the...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Amazon’s MMO New World overtakes Warzone on Twitch

Amazon’s new Massively Multiplayer Online game New World seems to getting off to a good start as it was able to rack up more than half a million viewers, easily beating out Warzone and other top games or categories. New World is the latest game from Amazon Games Studio and...
Video Gamesvgr.com

Epic Games Releases Six Free Fortnite Cosmetic Items

The v17.20 patch for Fortnite Battle Royale was released on Tuesday, July 20. The patch has brought some big things, including the new inventory feature. Furthermore, Epic Games has added a lot of new cosmetic items and some of them are free for everyone. Besides the free items, several new...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

NICKMERCS thinks Halo Infinite will die without Battle Royale like Warzone

Streaming star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff believes Halo Infinite is in trouble for not launching with a battle royale and following what Call of Duty has done with Warzone. Ever since Warzone was released as a part of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, fans of other shooters have been imploring developers to follow suit and bring a battle royale to their game.
Video GamesPosted by
HackerNoon

The Problem With Live Service Games

When the first Destiny came out, I was an early adopter. I was aware of the game's flaws. Sure, it was lacking in content, but I had fun for the most part. While I wasn't a big first-person shooter gamer, I found Destiny fun to play and easy to get into. The controls were smooth, and I enjoyed building my own Titan Guardian of the Citadel. Destiny was probably my introduction into the "live service game" phenomenon as it's come to be known today, but I had little grasp on what the term really meant at the time.

