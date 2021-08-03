European climate Initiatives and the future of LNG
When it comes to maritime transport, there is a risk that seeking the best will only delay the adoption of the good, meaning greater emissions for longer. The European Commission (EC)'s legislative package ‘Fit for 55’ confirms the European Union (EU)’s ambition to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 55% from its level of 1990 by the year 2030 with concrete measures on the pathway to climate neutrality. The climate action will have to tackle ‘hard-to-abate’ sectors such as maritime and heavy-truck road transport. Accordingly, the package proposes gradually integrating the maritime sector into the EU's existing emissions trading scheme (ETS) to make it fully compliant with the carbon market from 2026 onwards.www.naturalgasworld.com
Comments / 0