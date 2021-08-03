Nematode nuclear receptors as integrators of sensory information

Int J Mol Sci. 2021 Jul 23;22(15):7864. doi: 10.3390/ijms22157864. Activation of microglia and/or astrocytes often releases proinflammatory molecules as critical pathogenic mediators that can promote neuroinflammation and secondary brain damages in diverse diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). Therefore, controlling the activation of glial cells and their neuroinflammatory responses has been considered as a potential therapeutic strategy for treating neuroinflammatory diseases. Recently, receptor-mediated lysophospholipid signaling, sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor- and lysophosphatidic acid (LPA) receptor-mediated signaling in particular, has drawn scientific interest because of its critical roles in pathogenies of diverse neurological diseases such as neuropathic pain, systemic sclerosis, spinal cord injury, multiple sclerosis, cerebral ischemia, traumatic brain injury, hypoxia, hydrocephalus, and neuropsychiatric disorders. Activation of microglia and/or astrocytes is a common pathogenic event shared by most of these CNS disorders, indicating that lysophospholipid receptors could influence glial activation. In fact, many studies have reported that several S1P and LPA receptors can influence glial activation during the pathogenesis of cerebral ischemia and multiple sclerosis. This review aims to provide a comprehensive framework about the roles of S1P and LPA receptors in the activation of microglia and/or astrocytes and their neuroinflammatory responses in CNS diseases.
Comments / 0