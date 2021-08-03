Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blaine County, MT

Blaine County Beacon: The Options Are Endless with Secret Sun Travel

By Donna Miller
blainecountyjournal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a new business in town, although its owner is a familiar face. Secret Sun Travel began booking trips in late July under the belief that "travel is the best therapy." Operated by Independent Travel Agent Keri Hanson, Secret Sun Travel is a full-service Travel Agency specializing in All-Inclusive Resorts with all the amenities. This specialization comes from Hanson's own travel experiences and knowing what to look for and/or avoid. Inspired by her love for travel, Hanson hopes to design vacation experiences for others. "I am very excited to help give others a great experience with planning their next vacation, whether for an extended period or even a weekend get-away."

www.blainecountyjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Blaine County, MT
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Alaska State
Blaine County, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Hanson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Tips#Travel Agency#Travel Agent#The Options Are Endless#Secret Sun Travel#Independent Travel#Makhayla Farmer#Desi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Related
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
SoccerPosted by
NBC News

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi leaving FC Barcelona, the only club he's ever known

Soccer icon Lionel Messi, who has spent his entire club career with FC Barcelona, will not return to the storied La Liga side, the team announced Thursday. "Despite club and player reaching an agreement and their clear intention to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles," the club said in a brief statement.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo impeachment inquiry nearing completion, chairman says

The chairman of the New York state committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday the panel’s probe is almost finished. “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy