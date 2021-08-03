Blaine County Beacon: The Options Are Endless with Secret Sun Travel

There's a new business in town, although its owner is a familiar face. Secret Sun Travel began booking trips in late July under the belief that "travel is the best therapy." Operated by Independent Travel Agent Keri Hanson, Secret Sun Travel is a full-service Travel Agency specializing in All-Inclusive Resorts with all the amenities. This specialization comes from Hanson's own travel experiences and knowing what to look for and/or avoid. Inspired by her love for travel, Hanson hopes to design vacation experiences for others. "I am very excited to help give others a great experience with planning their next vacation, whether for an extended period or even a weekend get-away."