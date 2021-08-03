Fair food does more than feed hungry fairgoers

Correspondent's note: Alert readers may recall a story I wrote in 2016 about food booths at the Blaine County Fair. I researched and wrote the story after I worked my first time ever in a fair booth. I was curious about how the booths operated, what kinds of revenue they generated and how that revenue was used. Turns out there's a lot more involved with food fair booths than simply opening the doors (or, raising the covering over the serving windows) and taking in money. Here's an update on local fair food booths, the important role they have in the local community and some of the challenges to opening and operating a fair food booth.