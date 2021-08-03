Cancel
Energy Industry

Continental Resources ups gas production guidance

naturalgasworld.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company is a main producer in the US Bakken shale formation. US shale producer Continental Resources said August 2 that its track record so far prompted it to raise its guidance on gas production for the year. Continental, a key producer in the Bakken shale formation in North Dakota,...

www.naturalgasworld.com

#Shale Gas#Continental Resources#Natural Gas#Oil Producer
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

China's gas imports up 24% in Jan-Jul

Chinese gas imports have been on an uptrend this year owing to robust domestic demand and recovery in economic activity post the COVID-19 pandemic. China’s natural gas imports via pipeline and in the form of LNG in January-July were up 24% year/year to 68.96mn metric tons (mt), the country’s customs department said on August 7.
Energy Industrytribuneledgernews.com

Whistler Pipeline to help lower flaring in the Permian

Aug. 8—West Texas skies should start to be a little clearer with the inauguration of the Whistler Pipeline, carrying natural gas from the Waha Header in Reeves County to Agua Dulce. The 2 billion cubic foot per day natural gas pipeline is owned by Whistler Pipeline LLC, a consortium of...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Senex upgrades Surat basin gas reserves

The company has announced a 24% increase in Surat basin 1P gas reserves. Sydney-listed Senex Energy on August 9 announced an increase in its Surat basin gas reserves. The company released its independently assessed reserves estimates as of June 30, 2021, reporting a 24% increase in Surat basin 1P gas reserves to 261 petajoules and a 290% reserves replacement ratio (RRR) 2P reserves of 767 petajoules, up 4%.
Energy IndustryBirmingham Star

US oil consumption dropped to 25-year low in 2020

US petroleum consumption declined to 18.1 million barrels per day (bpd) last year, the lowest level in 25 years, the Energy Information Administration (EIA)saidon Thursday. Petroleum consumption in the transportation sector plunged by a record-breaking 15% in 2020 compared to a year earlier. Oil consumption declined in every single energy-consuming sector, the EIA said in new estimates of US petroleum products consumption by source and sector for last year.
Charleston, WVWVNews

Study shows 'vast economic impact' of West Virginia's oil, gas industries

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A newly released study commissioned by the American Petroleum Institute shows the “vast economic impact” of West Virginia’s oil and natural gas industries and highlights their importance to the state’s post-pandemic recovery. The study, prepared by PricewaterhouseCoopers based on the latest federal data available, says...
Utica, NYmarcellusdrilling.com

Enverus Rig Count @ 603 (+4); Marcellus @ 32 (-1), Utica @ 13 (+1)

This article is provided FREE for Google searchers. In order to access all content on Marcellus Drilling News, please visit our Subscribe page. The latest weekly Enverus U.S. rig count shows total rigs in use recovering to within one rig of a post-pandemic high. For the week ending August 4, the rig count stood at 603, up 4 rigs from last week. The Marcellus play lost one rig from the previous week, while the Utica picked up one rig. Collectively the M-U is currently running 45 rigs, the same level as the previous two weeks.
Marcellus, NYmarcellusdrilling.com

Chesapeake Energy Uses Halliburton E-Fracking in NEPA Marcellus

This article is provided FREE for Google searchers. In order to access all content on Marcellus Drilling News, please visit our Subscribe page. Halliburton is reporting it used an “advanced” electric fracking solution for the first time (partnering with VoltaGrid) on a Marcellus well pad in Bradford County, Pennsylvania for Chesapeake Energy. This project is the first pad in a multi-year contract with Chesapeake. What makes this e-fracking “advanced”? Halliburton joined its massive Zeus 5,000 horsepower electric pumping unit with VoltaGrid’s advanced power generation system. The combo is the first pairing of the two.
Energy IndustryMySanAntonio

Rig Report: Pioneer is most active operator in Permian, U.S.

A few more rigs dotted the horizon nationwide as activity inches higher. Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes, which has been tracking the US rig count since the 1940s, and data analytics firm Enverus reported Friday the US rig count rose three to 491, 244 more rigs than the 247 at work last August as the rig count neared its record low of 244.
Gulfport, MSnaturalgasworld.com

Gulfport Energy expecting steady gas production

The US shale company exited bankruptcy protection in May. US shale natural gas producer Gulfport Energy said August 5 it expects its gas production levels to hold relatively steady, after exiting bankruptcy protection during the second quarter. Gulfport said its average daily production in the second quarter was 989mn ft3-equivalent/day,...
Energy IndustryNature.com

Closing the methane gap in US oil and natural gas production emissions inventories

Methane (CH4) emissions from oil and natural gas (O&NG) systems are an important contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. In the United States, recent synthesis studies of field measurements of CH4 emissions at different spatial scales are ~1.5–2× greater compared to official greenhouse gas inventory (GHGI) estimates, with the production-segment as the dominant contributor to this divergence. Based on an updated synthesis of measurements from component-level field studies, we develop a new inventory-based model for CH4 emissions, for the production-segment only, that agrees within error with recent syntheses of site-level field studies and allows for isolation of equipment-level contributions. We find that unintentional emissions from liquid storage tanks and other equipment leaks are the largest contributors to divergence with the GHGI. If our proposed method were adopted in the United States and other jurisdictions, inventory estimates could better guide CH4 mitigation policy priorities.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Continental cuts 2021 vehicle production outlook on chips crunch

BERLIN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Continental AG (CONG.DE)cut its growth forecast for the production of passenger and light commercial vehicles in 2021 on Thursday due to a chip supply crunch it sees persisting throughout the year. Continental trimmed its forecast for production to rise 8% to 10%,...
Montana Staterangerreview.com

Oil and gas operations can fuel Montana’s economic recovery

It is no secret that Montana is full of natural resources. Access to an abundance of fossil fuels and renewable resources makes our state one of the nation’s largest energy suppliers, and our communities have long benefitted from the revenue generated by statewide oil and natural gas operations — especially in Richland County.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analyzing Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations. Profitability. This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Return on Capital Employed Overview: Continental Resources

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q1, Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) earned $405.49 million, a 938.88% increase from the preceding quarter. Continental Resources also posted a total of $1.22 billion in sales, a 45.17% increase since Q4. In Q4, Continental Resources brought in $837.64 million in sales but lost $48.34 million in earnings.
Congress & Courtsexplore venango

GANT: Thompson, Carbajal Introduce Bill to Provide Resources to States for Oil and Gas Remediation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (GANT) — Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson (PA-15) and Congressman Salud Carbajal (CA-24) have introduced the Plugging Orphan Wells and Environmental Restoration (POWER) Act. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) The POWER Act (H.R. 4781) reauthorizes the federal orphan well remediation program under the Energy Policy...
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

SNC-Lavalin Closes Sale Of Substantial Portion Of Resources Oil & Gas Business

MONTREAL, July 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, today announces that it has closed the sale of a substantial portion of its Resources Oil & Gas business on July 29, pursuant to the previously announced binding agreement with Kentech Corporate Holdings Limited ("Kentech") dated February 9, 2021.
IndustryZacks.com

Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States

Studies have shown that roughly half of a stock's price movement can be attributed to a stock's industry group. In fact, the top 50% of Zacks Ranked Industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1. By focusing on the top stocks within the top 50% of Zacks Ranked Industries, you can dramatically improve your stock picking success.
Trafficoilmanmagazine.com

Natural Gas Production and Exports Show Growth

Natural gas prices broke through the $4 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) level this week as production levels across the U.S. continued to set records as did exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Natural gas prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange languished around $1.70 Mcf range in 2020 until...

