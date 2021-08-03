Cancel
Energy Industry

McDermott joins US hydrogen initiative

naturalgasworld.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company said it would work to find ways to make hydrogen a cost-competitive energy source. Upstream services company McDermott International said August 3 it joined a US government-led consortium looking at how renewable hydrogen can be cost effective. McDermott joined a consortium of partners teaming up with the US...

New York City, NYLockport Union-Sun

NYPA to study impact of climate change on operations

New York Power Authority officials say they will study the long-term effects of climate change on NYPA's physical power generation and transmission assets and system operations. The research, in collaboration with Argonne National Laboratory, a U.S. Department of Energy science and engineering research center, the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI)...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Solar challenging nuclear as potential climate change solution

Nuclear power delivers almost 20% of all electricity in the United States, and about 50% of all low-emission electricity. Moreover, the United States has almost 100 nuclear power units operating more than 90% of the time, providing a steady base of power generation. But moving forward, it seems nuclear has...
Energy Industryknoxfocus.com

Clean Energy and China’s Sleight of Hand

There may be a force that could lead to a breaking up of the United States that is not due to a constitutional crisis provoked by the Federal government (see my article on HR 1). That would be the mandating of renewables to power electric vehicles. Somehow, the governor of California was able to unilaterally impose via executive order banning the sale of all new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. I presume this applies to motorcycles and trucks. Given present technology, this would severely damage long haul trucking and the RV industry. There is considerable doubt as to whether the California power grid with its rolling blackouts will be able to provide the energy necessary for 100 percent electric cars using 100 percent “renewable” energy. Given the resistance that exists against windmills and acres of solar panels, it will be interesting to see whether the power companies will have to resort to nuclear and even coal-fired plants.
Energy Industrycruiseindustrynews.com

Fincantieri Signs Green Hydrogen Agreement

Fincantieri has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Enel Green Power Italia to explore and develop the use of green hydrogen for port operations and long-range maritime transport. In particular, Fincantieri said the two companies will evaluate the possibility of collaborating both in the supply of green...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Hydrogen pilot projects advance, evolve at gas utilities

North American gas distribution companies are carrying out hydrogen pilot projects and positioning their infrastructure as a carrier for the fuel. Gas utilities continue to advance hydrogen pilot projects as the industry focuses on long-term solutions for decarbonizing pipeline networks. Local distribution companies offered updates on their programs during a...
Energy Industryutilitydive.com

Entergy touts hydrogen as tool to meet industrial customers' green goals

Entergy Corporation touted its steps to help its commercial and industrial customers meet their sustainability goals in its second quarter earnings call on Wednesday, including plans for a new natural gas and hydrogen facility in Texas and a solar project in Arkansas. Overall, the utility reported a 7.1% year-over-year improvement...
Gamblingcdcgamingreports.com

Entain joins Bloomberg’s 50 Global Leaders initiative

Global sports betting and gaming entertainment group Entrain has joined the 50 Global Leaders initiative. Featured on Bloomberg’s global media platform, 50 Global Leaders tracks progress by international companies on responsible gaming and ESG (environmental, social, and governance) initiatives. The Bloomberg initiative will specifically highlight Entain’s progress in ESG areas over the last year.
Energy Industryfoodlogistics.com

Hydrogen Fuel Developers Target Logistics, Warehousing

Hydrogen-fuel cell solutions developer Loop Energy and Técnicas Reunidas, a Spanish global provider of services for investors in hydrogen infrastructure, partner for a joint venture to develop further hydrogen-based fuel solutions in the transportation, warehousing and ports industries. Hydrogen grows as one of the many different ways supply chain leaders are looking to offset carbon emissions in the industry.
California Statecitizensjournal.us

California Is Producing The Most Solar Energy In The U.S.

In the first few months of his administration, one of President Joe Biden’s top policy priorities has been addressing the threat of climate change—while also improving infrastructure and creating jobs to generate economic growth. Biden has stated a goal of reaching 100% pollution-free electricity by 2035, which means dramatically scaling up renewable energy production in the U.S. To that end, Biden’s proposed American Jobs Plan would include extensive tax credits, grants, and other investments in clean energy.
Industryspglobal.com

US nanomaterial company develops rare earth alloy for $1/kg hydrogen production

US nanotechnology company Damorphe is developing a hydrogen production technology using a rare earth oxide alloy that dissolves in water, which it says has the potential to deliver clean hydrogen at $1/kg. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The company, which specializes in nanomaterials...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

AeroTEC Joins UH2 To Convert Dash 8 To Hydrogen Propulsion

Aircraft modification specialist AeroTEC is to lead conversion, flight test and certification of the De Havilland Canada Dash 8 regional turboprop to hydrogen fuel-cell propulsion under a joint effort with Universal Hydrogen. Startup Universal Hydrogen (UH2), electric propulsion developer MagniX and... Subscription Required. AeroTEC Joins UH2 To Convert Dash 8...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Korean firms join forces to develop hydrogen turbines

Doosan Heavy is currently developing demonstration small- and medium-sized turbines that can run on 100% hydrogen. Korean firms Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction and Korea Western Power Team have teamed up to develop hydrogen turbines using domestic technologies, they announced on July 28. Doosan Heavy, which builds power plants, will...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Jera to blend hydrogen at two US power plants

Jera Americas plans to blend hydrogen at two gas-fired plants, where it has ownership interests, in support of reducing CO2 emissions. Jera Americas, a unit of Japan’s Jera, on July 27 said it plans to blend hydrogen at two gas-fired plants in the US, where it has ownership interests, in support of reducing CO2 emissions.
EnvironmentEurekAlert

New US and German collaboration aims to produce green hydrogen more efficiently

University of Illinois College of Liberal Arts & Sciences. Through a new award program, the U.S. National Science Foundation and the Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (German Research Foundation, DFG) have joined forces to award the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Technical University of Darmstadt a three-year $720,000 research grant ($500,000 from NSF) to explore opportunities to more efficiently produce green hydrogen, a clean and renewable source of energy.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Xodus lands Malaysian CCS project

The removal of carbon diozide will allow Petronas to market the LNG as low or zero carbon. Australian energy consultancy Xodus has won the conceptual engineering design contract for an offshore carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in Malaysia, it said August 9. State Petronas is operator of the Kasawari...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The weekend read: ‘Hydrogen is the flagship of the energy transition’

Your laboratory at the University of Zagreb has its own solar power plant and green hydrogen production – what is the nature of your research there?. This solar power plant, which I am very proud of, is installed on the roof of the Power Engineering Laboratory and serves for green hydrogen production. The electrolyzer is installed in the first Croatian hydrogen refueling station, located in front of my lab. With a pressure of 30 bar, this HRS (Hydrogen Refueling Solution) serves the first Croatian hydrogen-powered bicycle, which was also developed in my lab.

