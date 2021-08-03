Something old, something new, something unique just for you.

Howdy and Happy Monday! We made it through another Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! THANK YOU to everyone who supported me by starting your shopping right here on my sight. Now on to today’s riveting conversation. You may be thinking… a sweater and shorts... in the summer?! I know it seems crazy, but think about how many times you go from 100 degree weather into a freezing air conditioned building and wish you had warmer clothes! This is why I am going to tell you how I wear a sweater and shorts in the summer. A sweater look is perfect for shopping, going to the movies, or even sitting inside a restaurant. Let’s look at how to style your favorite sweater for a chic summer look.