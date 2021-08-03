Cancel
Fabius, NY

Toggenburg Mountain ski resort sold, will close after nearly 70 years

By Rick Moriarty
Fabius, N.Y. -- The owner of Song and Labrador mountains has purchased the Toggenburg Mountain ski resort in Fabius and plans to close it. Peter Harris, president of Intermountain Management (also known as SkiCNY.com), owner and operator of Song Mountain in Tully and Labrador Mountain in Truxton, said Tuesday that Toggenburg will not reopen this winter and that its operations will be absorbed by those of Song and Labrador.

