Trenton’s Athing Mu wins gold in 800 meters at Tokyo Olympics

NJ's Sydney McLaughlin is set to run Tuesday night in 400-meter hurdles final. Nineteen-year-old Athing Mu of Trenton made Olympic history on Tuesday, becoming the first American woman to win a gold medal in the 800-meter race in more than 50 years. Mu took the lead from the start and never looked back, finishing in 1 minute 55.21 seconds. Mu is believed to be the first New Jersey woman to win an Olympic gold medal in track and field.