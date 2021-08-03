Cancel
Trenton, NJ

Trenton’s Athing Mu wins gold in 800 meters at Tokyo Olympics

By Rhonda Schaffler
NJ Spotlight
 2 days ago
NJ's Sydney McLaughlin is set to run Tuesday night in 400-meter hurdles final. Nineteen-year-old Athing Mu of Trenton made Olympic history on Tuesday, becoming the first American woman to win a gold medal in the 800-meter race in more than 50 years. Mu took the lead from the start and never looked back, finishing in 1 minute 55.21 seconds. Mu is believed to be the first New Jersey woman to win an Olympic gold medal in track and field.

NJ Spotlight

ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com
NJ Spotlight

Sydney McLaughlin wins Olympic gold in women’s 400-meter hurdles

Another New Jerseyan is bringing home gold from the Summer Olympics. Union Catholic High School alum Sydney McLaughlin placed first in the 400-meter hurdles in the Tokyo Olympics Tuesday, setting a new world record of 51.46 seconds. It’s her second world record in two months. And it means that two New Jersey track and field athletes won gold medals within hours of each other.
NJ Spotlight

Two goals by Carli Lloyd as U.S. women’s soccer team takes Olympic bronze

Lloyd helped the U.S. women's national team to beat Australia by 4-3 On Thursday, there was another history-making performance by a New Jersey native at the Summer Olympics: Carli Lloyd from Delran scored two goals to help the U.S. women’s national team beat Australia in a 4-3 win for bronze in women’s soccer. Lloyd now has scored more goals in Olympic competition than any other member of the U.S. women’s team.

