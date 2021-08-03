iPhone recovered from Edinburgh river after year underwater
A woman who accidentally dropped her iPhone into the Water of Leith in 2020 has been reunited with her device, after it was recovered by a local diver in Edinburgh, Scotland. Diver Shane Stephen found the iPhone on a dive in Leith, after deciding to enter the water to cool down. "It was a hot day and I fancied taking a dip, so I got permission for diving in the Water of Leith since it's been so rewarding on finds," said Stephen.forums.appleinsider.com
