iPhone recovered from Edinburgh river after year underwater

A Scottish diver has reunited a lost iPhone with its owner after finding it in an Edinburgh river. The iPhone had been dropped in the river more than a year ago. Diver Shane Stephen was just fishing a bicycle out of the Water of Leith in Edinburgh, Scotland when he saw a red iPhone in the water. After plucking it from its watery grave, Stephen was able to enlist the help of carrier O2 and return the soggy phone to its rightful owner. An owner who happened to have lost the iPhone more than a year ago.